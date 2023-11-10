Sza, Coco Jones, Doja Cat Lead 2024 Grammy Nominations

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

The Recording Academy released the 2024 Grammy nominations, and it looks like they might have gotten it right this year with many of our favorite Black entertainers deserving of the prestigious award receiving nods in major categories. Janelle Monae and Sza both received nods for Album Of The Year while Victoria Monet was nominated for Best R&B Album. Her daughter, Hazel Monét, who was featured on the nominated Jaguar II, is officially the youngest person to be nominated for a Grammy at two years old.

2024 Grammy Nominations

Sza leads the 2024 Grammy nominations with nine nods for her platinum-selling album SOS. Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red is a strong competitor in the Best Pop Song category. Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj landed a nod for their chart-topping Barbie on the Barbie soundtrack. Halle Bailey, Coco Jones, Victoria Monet, and Sza will go head-to-head in the Best R&B Song category. Coco Jones is having the best year of her career also earning a nomination for Best New Artist.

Coi Leray is repping for female rappers with a nomination in the Best Rap Performance category for her infectious song “Players Too.” Despite critics who argue over her genre of music, Doja Cat goes against Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice in the Best Rap Song category.

2024 Grammys

The 2024 Grammys are set to take place Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Viewers can watch The 2024 Grammys on CBS or on Paramount+ streaming service.

Keep scrolling for all the nominees (we care about. Full list, here.

