Toya Wright, 40

Mendeecees Harris, 45

Phaedra Parks, 50

Bootsy Collins, 72

Schoolboy Q, 37

Angela Rye, 44

Remembering:

Mahalia Jackson (Gospel singer who died in 1972)

Hattie McDonald (1895-1952)

Natina Reed (1980-2012)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ MAGA Republican is Speaker of the House and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Conservative MAGA Republican is Speaker of the House Source:Getty Conservative MAGA Republican is Speaker of the House What You Need to Know: After three weeks without a Speaker, and several rounds of voting for others, Republicans came together and elected conservative Congressman James Michael “Mike” Johnson as the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. According to observers, Rep. Johnson succeeded where others failed, by rallying a fatigued and frustrated Republican caucus. After voting against the continuation of the speakership of Kevin McCarthy, back biting and back fighting and the lack of support for Republican representatives Steve Scalise (La.), Jim Jordan (OH), Tom Emmer (Minn.) and others, Republicans united to elect the now four-term Congressman representing Shreveport, LA. The final count was 220 votes for Mike Johnson(R-La) and 209 votes for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).



2. FBI Reveals Latest Round of Espionage Efforts by Foreign Nations Source:Getty FBI Reveals Latest Round of Espionage Efforts by Foreign Nations WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Alarming developments reveal covert operations by foreign entities on American soil, encompassing espionage and illicit financial channels. In a shocking case in Denver, Jareh Sebastian Dalke, a former NSA employee and Army veteran, pleaded guilty to attempting to sell classified national security information to Russia. Financial desperation and a personal connection to Russia drove him to provide sensitive NSA data. He faces up to about 22 years in prison, with a plea deal aiming for a lighter sentence upon cooperation

3. Fight Hepatitis C Fatigue Source:Getty Fight Hepatitis C Fatigue What You Need to Know: The research isn’t clear about whether the hepatitis C virus causes fatigue. But if you have cirrhosis, you’re more likely to get tired. And interferon, a common part of some therapy, can sap your energy, too. The good news: This is temporary. Once you’ve completed treatment and are cured, your fatigue will end. Meanwhile, if you’re having trouble functioning because you’re too tired, talk to your doctor about other treatment options. Some newer medications have shorter treatment periods, so you don’t have to deal with side effects for so long.

4. Judge Removed For Pointing a Gun at a Black Man During Court Source:Getty Judge Removed For Pointing a Gun at a Black Man During Court WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Justice Robert J. Putorti was a Whitehall Town and Village Court judge in upstate New York who pointed a loaded handgun at a Black man during a 2015 court hearing. Putorti was removed from office by New York’s highest court on October 19. According to an independent review by the New York State Court of Appeals, Putorti said he aimed the gun at the man because he approached the stand too quickly and crossed a stop line for litigants. Putorti also described the man to another judge as being 6 feet 9 inches tall and “built like a football player,” but the man was only 6 feet and 165 pounds.