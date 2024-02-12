Birthdays

Gucci Mane, 44

Bill Russell, would have been 90 (NBA Legend and Hall Of Famer passed in 2022)

RG3, 34 (NFL Player)

Arsenio Hall, 68

Abraham Lincoln (16th US President who was Assasinated in 1865)

Remembering:

Al Jarreu (1940-2017)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Black Congresswoman Under Investigation – FL School Under Fire for Black History – Agape Love was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. No Charges Against Biden, But Damage is Done Source:Getty No Charges Against Biden, But Damage is Done What You Need to Know: Democrats presented a unified front in response to a special counsel report that did not bring charges, but questioned the mental acuity and memory of President Biden. Special counsel Robert Hur released a 300-plus page report following a year-long investigation into Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents from his years as Vice President, stored in a number of locations.

Hur stated, while there is “evidence President Biden willfully retained and disclosed materials, there was not enough evidence about his guilt to charge the President beyond a reasonable doubt.”

2. Department of Justice Investigation into Squad Member Source:Getty Department of Justice Investigation into Squad Member What You Need to Know: The Department of Justice is investigating U.S. Congressman Cori Bush’s (D-MO) use of taxpayer or campaign funds to pay for her personal security. The African American second term Congresswoman representing St. Louis responded to the charges, stating she “never spent a dime of taxpayer funds to pay for her own personal security.”

Speaking on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Bush stated, “Since before I was sworn into office, I have endured relentless threats to my physical safety and life. As a rank-and-file member of Congress, I am not entitled to personal protection by the House and instead have used campaign funds as permissible to retain security services.”

3. RSV, COVID-19 and Influenza: Respiratory Triad Prevention & Peaks Source:Getty RSV, COVID-19 and Influenza: Respiratory Triad Prevention & Peaks What You Need to Know: As respiratory illness numbers are surging across the United States, the necessity for preventative measures against these viruses can make a significant difference.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that COVID-19 hospitalizations outperform those for influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). More emergency care visits are resulting in flu diagnoses. Currently, the CDC is closely monitoring the peak of all three of these respiratory threats to keep people informed and safe. However, it does report that those of us with chronic diseases are at greater risk for hospitalization. Among those hospitalized with the flu, 45% had cardiovascular disease, and 62% had hypertension.

4. Florida School Issues Permission Slips For Student Participation In Black History Month Source:Getty Florida School Issues Permission Slips For Student Participation In Black History Month WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: IPrep Academy in Miami, Florida is asking parents and guardians to sign a permission slip for students to participate in Black History Month activities, including “class and school-wide presentations showcasing the achievements and recognizing the rich and diverse traditions, histories, and innumerable contributions of the Black communities.” “I was shocked,” parent Jill Peeling said. “I’m concerned. I’m concerned as a citizen.” Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several mandates on requirements for teaching Black History, including explaining the benefits of slavery and teaching Black history in an “objective” way by not trying to “indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.”