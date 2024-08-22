Sweet Deal: Angel Reese Inks Partnership With Reese's Pieces
Angel Reese may still not be willing to fly out any of her groupies; she’s still collecting yet another bag. Said groupies—but manly fans—have inherited the genius marketing surrounding NCAA Women’s basketball and the WNBA, so Reese’s fans have dubbed themselves Reese’s Pieces. So, the perfect athlete product has arrived, thanks to the Chicago Sky rookie working out a deal with Reese’s: the peanut-butter-filled chocolate candies. The partnership melds the two worlds by creating a logo that reads ‘Reese’s Angel’ on several pieces of merchandise, including hoodies for $79, crop tops and caps for $39. Reese’s promises other goods are upcoming. Reese announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a message that read, “To the Reese’s Pieces, y’all made this happen! Shop our limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on TheAngelReese.com NOW! Stay tuned for 2 more drops to come. WE LOVE YOU ALL!!! @reeses” The short accompanying video shows the journey of the two entities coming together, like back in April when Angel suggested she wanted to change her nickname from Bayou Barbie since departing LSU. She was flooded with Reese’s Pieces responses, and the brand eventually answered in June by posting a Reese’s Pieces donned Angel’s famous headband that read, “Where are we? Just following our favorite player? Over the last few years, Reese has become a marketing and branding magnet, collecting business deals with the likes of Playstation, McDonald’s, Wingstop, Good American, and Amazon. For her on-the-court performance, she’ll be the face of Reebok’s women’s basketball. While other companies offered her shoe deals, she wanted more creative control. “I like how they were rebranding everything and letting me be the creative behind everything I want to do. I’m going to have my own shoe line coming out and merch,” she says of her deal. “Stuff for our age. Y’all like what I wear, y’all like how I dress, and y’all like my style, so I wanted to incorporate that into Reebok. I want people wearing my shoes.” But as we await Reebok kicks to hit the shelves, you can check out some of her Reese’s gear here and see how social media is reacting below.
