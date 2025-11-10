Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It

Published on November 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Summer Walker's "Finally Over It" Escape Room Experience

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It

An R&B favorite is gearing up to drop their long-awaited new album this Friday, and the internet is buzzing over the guest list.

The project promises a perfect mix of smooth melodies, rap collaborations, and emotional depth — the kind of balance fans have come to expect from this chart-topping artist.

After years of anticipation, this release feels like both a reflection and a rebirth — the next evolution of a sound that’s defined a generation of modern R&B.

The mystery is over this Friday when Finally Over It officially hits all streaming platforms.

BELOW ARE ARTIST SET TO BE FEATURED ON FINALLY OVER IT

RELATED: Summer Walker Announces Double Album “Finally Over It”

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It was originally published on hot1009.com

1. 21 Savage

2. Anderson .Paak

3. Bryson Tiller,

4. Mariah the Scientist

5. SAILORR

6. Sexyy Red

7. Teddy Swims

8. GloRilla,

9. Chris Brown

10. Brent Faiyaz

11. Latto

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Diddy's FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired
Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Salt-N-Pepa Takes Shot At "The Industry" Over Streaming Rights

Hip-Hop Wired
More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes get out the vote in Cypress.
News

Gov. Abbott Threatens ‘100% Tariff’ On New Yorkers Moving to Texas

Entertainment

Ah, SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

11 Items
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Bluntly Tells Ja Morant To “Man Up” Over Grizzlies Coaching Drama

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close