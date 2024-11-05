Style Gallery: Top Suit Looks From Vice President Kamala Harris And Other Black Women Powerhouses

It’s official!

The power suit is having a major moment, and we can’t get enough. Thanks to

Kamala Harris

, one of the first Black women to run for president of the United States, political style has taken center stage.

And the suits, honey, are stealing the spotlight.

The Vice President has brought fashionable confidence to each campaign stop. Her suits have been as sharp as her speeches – and her wardrobe as fierce as her words.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic presidential campaign has brought a renewed focus on political style.

As the Democratic nominee, VP Harris has owned the stage with her looks. She’s worn suits by classic designers like

Chloe

and newer trendsetters like

Sergio Hudson

. Clean and sophisticated yet feminine and powerful, the VP’s suits deserve “Best Dressed” awards.

Fans and fashion lovers alike will never forget the crisp white suit she wore on Election Night 2020. The classic ivory Carolina Herrera suit was everything!

Nor can they forget VP Harris’ light blue suit she wore to Essence Festival 2024 . With its bright color and trendy tailoring, the ensemble showed a more personable side of the politician.

Thanks to VP Harris, suits are having a major moment. And, some of our favorite celebs are joining the trend.

But VP Harris isn’t the only one rocking the power suit and inspiring this trend. With a message of hope, women’s autonomy, and empowerment, she’s sparked a wave of well-dressed icons following suit (literally).

Black women powerhouses from all walks of life—musicians, activists, actresses, and thought leaders—have brought their A-game this campaign season. We’ve seen legends like

Cardi B, Beyoncé, Oprah, Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama, and most recently, Alicia Keys

Each put their spin on the power suit, exuding style, confidence, and trend. We’ve seen midi-length hemlines, vibrant colors, classic silhouettes, bold details, and everything in between.

The various takes on the power suit has helped show the versatility of the garments and remind us they are a go-to for many boss babes and femCEOs.

Once solely thought to have a place in government halls or boardrooms, the power suit continues to be redefined. It’s a staple look that helps its wearer own every stage, place, or room she enters.

Period

.

Style Gallery: Top Celebrity Suit Looks We Love

So, let’s take a moment to celebrate some unforgettable suit moments we love. Whether on the political stage, a Hollywood red carpet, or outside of a courthouse, Black women in suits remind the world what power really looks like.

alongside Madame VP.