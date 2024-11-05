Style Gallery: Top Suit Looks From Vice President Kamala Harris And Other Black Women Powerhouses

Suits Are Back: Kamala Harris Leads A Major Style Moment
Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic presidential campaign has brought a renewed focus on political style.As the Democratic nominee, VP Harris has owned the stage with her looks. She’s worn suits by classic designers like Chloe and newer trendsetters like Sergio Hudson. Clean and sophisticated yet feminine and powerful, the VP’s suits deserve “Best Dressed” awards. Fans and fashion lovers alike will never forget the crisp white suit she wore on Election Night 2020. The classic ivory Carolina Herrera suit was everything! Nor can they forget VP Harris’ light blue suit she wore to Essence Festival 2024. With its bright color and trendy tailoring, the ensemble showed a more personable side of the politician.
Thanks to VP Harris, suits are having a major moment. And, some of our favorite celebs are joining the trend.But VP Harris isn’t the only one rocking the power suit and inspiring this trend. With a message of hope, women’s autonomy, and empowerment, she’s sparked a wave of well-dressed icons following suit (literally). Black women powerhouses from all walks of life—musicians, activists, actresses, and thought leaders—have brought their A-game this campaign season. We’ve seen legends like Cardi B, Beyoncé, Oprah, Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama, and most recently, Alicia Keys alongside Madame VP. Each put their spin on the power suit, exuding style, confidence, and trend. We’ve seen midi-length hemlines, vibrant colors, classic silhouettes, bold details, and everything in between. The various takes on the power suit has helped show the versatility of the garments and remind us they are a go-to for many boss babes and femCEOs. Once solely thought to have a place in government halls or boardrooms, the power suit continues to be redefined. It’s a staple look that helps its wearer own every stage, place, or room she enters. Period.
So, let's take a moment to celebrate some unforgettable suit moments we love. Whether on the political stage, a Hollywood red carpet, or outside of a courthouse, Black women in suits remind the world what power really looks like.
1. Michelle Obama
We can’t have a list about suit and political style moments without discussing Michelle Obama’s look at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Though many eyes were on the President-elect and Michelle’s husband Barack, the First Lady’s look made headlines instantly. Michelle chose a plum monochromatic look from Sergio Hudson that lives rent free in our heads. The look was fly, fresh, and fierce.
2. Zendaya
While not a political moment, Zendaya’s 2022 Vanity Fair look sent a strong message. The model-actress was fierce and fashionable while wearing vintage zoot suit style ensemble. We are still gagging, but not surprised. Zendaya makes a statement every time she hits a carpet.
3. Oprah
Oprah Winfrey took the color purple to the 2024 Democratic National Convention and fans loved it. After a long promotional tour of her film with the same name (as the color), Oprah continued her love affair with purple in a tailored suit with a fitted blazer and wide legs.
4. Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer had fun with fashion at the 55th Annual NAACP Awards this March. The multihyphenate departed from her usual “baddie bodycon” looks for a high-fashion black and white suit. Complete with a cummerbund and staff, Keke’s look was a 10 out of 10 plus 10.
5. Janelle Monae
Known for consistently celebrating individuality, strength, and progressive dressing, Janelle Monae has made the suit part of her iconic uniform. She has helped redefine suits as a form of art and expression, wearing them in red, black and white, and other classic colors.
6. Jasmine Crockett
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is changing how the world looks at elected officials. Sis is no one to be played with. After going viral to responding to a fellow politician’s comments about her appearance, Rep. Crockett was unfazed and unbothered. She spoke at the DNC in a gorgeous modern black and white suit.
7. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross is a true fashion girl. So, we imagine she has several suits in her closet ranging from classic and sophisticated to whimsy and couture. While attending a 2019 movie premiere, the fashionista chose a playful power suit. Her proportions and big and bold. But. her style and confidence in this look is even bigger.
8. Megan Thee Stallion
All eyes were on Megan Thee Stallion during her 2022 trial with Tony Lanez. Social media buzzed with commentary and nearly everyone had something to say. Megan owned the moment in a deep purple suit that changed conversation. The suit as powerful, yet unique, the perfect attire for the controversial situation.
