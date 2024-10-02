Style Gallery: Top Celebrity Paris Fashion Week Moments
Celebrity Queens of Paris Fashion Week: Naomi Campbell and Cardi BIf there were a competition for the queen of Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B would take home the crown. The raptress ate up all the other fashion girlies, showing off her style versatility, trendsetting flair, and overall iconic presence. Every single look Cardi served was a 10 out of 10 plus 10. And you already know Naomi Campbell was in the building. Muva was muva-ing! The legendary supermodel turned heads at every runway and event she attended, owning the week with her signature walk and timeless style. At 53, she’s still shutting it down, whether rocking a tweed power suit or a sleek, slinky dress.
Louis Vuitton’s Drippy, Star-Studded Paris Fashion Week AffairOn the final day of Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton brought out the big guns with a spring/summer 2025 presentation that attracted a celebrity crowd like no other. Stars like Zendaya, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ryan Destiny, and Cynthia Erivo all made sure they showed up in their flyest Louis Vuitton fits, complete with matching accessories and head-turning energy. It was the perfect end to an epic week. With so many iconic looks from this September’s Paris Fashion Week, we’ve gathered the most talked-about celeb-style moments into a gallery you don’t want to miss! Get ready to swoon.
1. Justine Skye
Justine Skye attended the launch of Disney x Coperni: The Princess Collection during Paris Fashion Week in a hot pants look we love. Yessss, legs!
2. Law Roach
We know a black look hates to see Law Roach coming. Because the celebrity stylist and author slays in it every time. Here he poses in a black leather trench look at the Mugler Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show.
3. Normani
Normani is playing no games at Mugler. With her baggy pants and funky corset top, her look is a whole SULTRY vibe.
4. Kollin Carter
While Cardi B won Paris Fashion Week, she was hardly seen anywhere where her stylist visionary, Kollin Carter, was not far behind. The stylist also gave what needed to be give in Paris. Here he is dapper and fresh in a black tuxedo suit.
5. Willow Smith
Willow Smith is a budding style icon and we love to see her fits. Here she slays at Acne Studios RTW Spring 2025 in tights and a fabulous fur coat. Her natural hairstyle and fierce eye shadow also make us gag.
6. Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr attended the Coperni Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 during Paris Fashion Week and was the ‘bella of the ball.’ She turned heads in a white gown with a fur top and a flowy A-line skirt.
7. Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira is everything in this mix-moda denim and tulle dress at the RTW Spring 2025 show for Gabriela Hearst. The fitted top hugs the actress’ body like a glove and the skirt brings in all the needed drama!
Style Gallery: Top Celebrity Paris Fashion Week Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com