Style Gallery: Top Celebrity Paris Fashion Week Moments

Paris Fashion Week (PFW) may have ended, but the fabulous slayage remains. Driven by trendsetting runway collections and head-turning celebrity fits, PFW had us in a chokehold this September, and we are still talking about it. may have ended, but the fabulous slayage remains. Driven by trendsetting runway collections and head-turning celebrity fits, PFW had us in a chokehold this September, and we are still talking about it.

Much of our conversation stems from the parade of looks seen daily during the City of Light’s fashion extravaganza. Starting on September 23, each day brought fresh street style, gorgeous red carpet moments, and celeb fits that quickly went viral. From exclusive after-parties to luxury shows, Paris was on fire with celebrity glamour and fashion heat.

And let’s talk about the runways—luxury labels like Chanel,

Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Chloé,

and

Zimmermann

brought their hottest looks, giving fashion lovers plenty to gag over. But the real gag? The VIP power was strong, especially in the front rows, where the stars brought even more “haute-ness” to the shows.

Celebrity Queens of Paris Fashion Week: Naomi Campbell and Cardi B

If there were a competition for the queen of Paris Fashion Week,

Cardi B

would take home the crown. The raptress ate up all the other fashion girlies, showing off her style versatility, trendsetting flair, and overall iconic presence. Every single look Cardi served was a 10 out of 10 plus 10.

And you already know Naomi Campbell was in the building. Muva was muva-ing!

The legendary supermodel turned heads at every runway and event she attended, owning the week with her signature walk and timeless style. At 53, she’s still shutting it down, whether rocking a tweed power suit or a sleek, slinky dress.

Louis Vuitton’s Drippy, Star-Studded Paris Fashion Week Affair

On the final day of Paris Fashion Week,

Louis Vuitton

brought out the big guns with a spring/summer 2025 presentation that attracted a celebrity crowd like no other. Stars like

Zendaya, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ryan Destiny, and Cynthia Erivo

all made sure they showed up in their flyest Louis Vuitton fits, complete with matching accessories and head-turning energy.

It was the perfect end to an epic week.

With so many iconic looks from this September’s Paris Fashion Week, we’ve gathered the most talked-about celeb-style moments into a gallery you don’t want to miss! Get ready to swoon.