Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Style Gallery: Top Celebrity Paris Fashion Week Moments

Published on October 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Style Gallery: Top Celebrity Paris Fashion Week Moments

Source: getty / Getty

Paris Fashion Week (PFW) may have ended, but the fabulous slayage remains. Driven by trendsetting runway collections and head-turning celebrity fits, PFW had us in a chokehold this September, and we are still talking about it.
Much of our conversation stems from the parade of looks seen daily during the City of Light’s fashion extravaganza. Starting on September 23, each day brought fresh street style, gorgeous red carpet moments, and celeb fits that quickly went viral. From exclusive after-parties to luxury shows, Paris was on fire with celebrity glamour and fashion heat. And let’s talk about the runways—luxury labels like Chanel, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Chloé, and Zimmermann brought their hottest looks, giving fashion lovers plenty to gag over. But the real gag? The VIP power was strong, especially in the front rows, where the stars brought even more “haute-ness” to the shows.

Celebrity Queens of Paris Fashion Week: Naomi Campbell and Cardi B

If there were a competition for the queen of Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B would take home the crown. The raptress ate up all the other fashion girlies, showing off her style versatility, trendsetting flair, and overall iconic presence. Every single look Cardi served was a 10 out of 10 plus 10.
McQueen Spring/Summer 2025 Show - Front Row

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

And you already know Naomi Campbell was in the building. Muva was muva-ing! The legendary supermodel turned heads at every runway and event she attended, owning the week with her signature walk and timeless style. At 53, she’s still shutting it down, whether rocking a tweed power suit or a sleek, slinky dress.
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Louis Vuitton’s Drippy, Star-Studded Paris Fashion Week Affair

On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton brought out the big guns with a spring/summer 2025 presentation that attracted a celebrity crowd like no other. Stars like Zendaya, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ryan Destiny, and Cynthia Erivo all made sure they showed up in their flyest Louis Vuitton fits, complete with matching accessories and head-turning energy.
Style Gallery: Top Celebrity Paris Fashion Week Moments

Source: getty / Getty

It was the perfect end to an epic week. With so many iconic looks from this September’s Paris Fashion Week, we’ve gathered the most talked-about celeb-style moments into a gallery you don’t want to miss! Get ready to swoon.

1. Justine Skye

Justine Skye
Source: Getty

Justine Skye attended the launch of Disney x Coperni: The Princess Collection during Paris Fashion Week in a hot pants look we love. Yessss, legs!

2. Law Roach

Law Roach
Source: Getty

We know a black look hates to see Law Roach coming. Because the celebrity stylist and author slays in it every time. Here he poses in a black leather trench look at the Mugler Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show.

3.  Normani

 Normani
Source: Getty

 Normani is playing no games at Mugler. With her baggy pants and funky corset top, her look is a whole SULTRY vibe. 

4. Kollin Carter

Kollin Carter
Source: Getty

While Cardi B won Paris Fashion Week, she was hardly seen anywhere where her stylist visionary,  Kollin Carter, was not far behind. The stylist also gave what needed to be give in Paris. Here he is dapper and fresh in a black tuxedo suit. 

5. Willow Smith

Willow Smith
Source: Getty

Willow Smith is a budding style icon and we love to see her fits. Here she slays at Acne Studios RTW Spring 2025 in tights and a fabulous fur coat. Her natural hairstyle and fierce eye shadow also make us gag.

6. Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr
Source: Getty

Ayra Starr attended the Coperni Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 during Paris Fashion Week and was the ‘bella of the ball.’ She turned heads in a white gown with a fur top and a flowy A-line skirt.

7. Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira
Source: Getty

Danai Gurira is everything in this mix-moda denim and tulle dress at the RTW Spring 2025 show for Gabriela Hearst. The fitted top hugs the actress’ body like a glove and the skirt brings in all the needed drama!

Style Gallery: Top Celebrity Paris Fashion Week Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close