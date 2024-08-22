Style Gallery: SWV Slayed The 'Queens Of R&B' Tour
Style Gallery: SWV Slayed The ‘Queens Of R&B’ Tour One Fit At A Time
Fans can’t get enough of SWV’s fierce finale ‘Queens of R&B’ tour fashion.Fans of Sisters With Voices know the Queens of R&B tour was not just about the music—it was a fashion party. Styled by J. Bolin, SWV’s outfits brought out each member’s individuality and fierce presence. Together, the looks were a whole vibe, transforming every stage appearance into a literal runway. SWV rocked two looks during the finale performances for their epic tour. The first look was a striking combination of denim and camouflage, showcasing the group’s edgier side. Each member rocked a fierce outfit that blended funky street style with modern military-inspired elements. Coko, Taj, and Lelee wore oversized, lace-up jackets in shades of green paired with daring fishnet tights. Their high-waisted shorts were a nod to the gritty, urban vibes of the ’90s, the boldness of their confidence, and the enduring appeal of camouflage patterns in fashion. The trio completed their look with thigh-high boots. https://www.instagram.com/p/C-2u7BKvT–/?img_index=2
SWV gives red hot style in their second finale tour look.In complete contrast, SWV’s second look was bold and fiery. The ensembles featured form-fitting, futuristic red bodysuits that accentuated their figures, with each outfit adorned with metallic corset belts. The striking red hue was not only eye-catching but also a powerful statement of confidence and strength. The trio complemented their bodysuits with matching baggy red cargo pants, chaps and boots, keeping the vibe modern and chic. The fishnet stockings made another appearance, adding a rebellious flair to the otherwise sleek and polished look.
As the Queens of R&B Tour comes to a close, SWV's impact on music and fashion remains. The tour celebrated their illustrious career while inspiring a new generation of fans and setting a new stage style and performance standard. Let's take a moment to look back at some of the tour's most unforgettable fashion moments, a true testament to SWV's status as the reigning queens of R&B.
1. Sparkled Denim in NYC
Denim was a tour style favorite for the trendy trio and pictures like these show us why. By pairing baggy charcoal denim with rhinestone realness, SWV’s look in NYC was everything. Can we get info on where to find the rhinestone fitted, though, ladies?
2. A Casual Moment For A Casual Concert
SWV took a mini break during their epic tour to stop at NPR’s Tiny Desk for a Black Music Month intimate performance. Wearing crisp white tops and light denim jeans, the group showed their more relaxed, yet chic side with fans.
3. Always Bet On Black
It’s giving sexy – and its serving body! We are gagging over this Queens of R&B look. With its embellished body suit and fishnet stockings, these looks are a whole vibe. The group’s choice of combat boots bring a contrasting, funky element to the fits – and we are here for it.
4. Denim Love
Whether its fringe, classic vest, booty shorts, or funky jackets, we stan’ for a denim look. Get into all the ways SWV highlighted the diversity and style of the fashion favorite fabric.
5. Silver & Black: A Class Act Opening
SWV’s kick-off look was everything. Combining the shine of silver with the sophistication of black, the stylish singers quickly showed fans what to expect from the historic and haute tour.
6. Silver Swag
Disco balls never looked so good than with this SWV look. Leaning into the shiny fashion moment, Coko, Taj, and Lelee wore silver bold shoulder tops, metallic corsets and fringe pants.
7. Red Hot Sequins
SWV went red hot with this tour look. While promoting their appearance in Washington, DC, the group made us gag in red sequin body suits with combat boots and black accents.
