Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Style Gallery: SWV Slayed The 'Queens Of R&B' Tour

Style Gallery: SWV Slayed The ‘Queens Of R&B’ Tour One Fit At A Time

Published on August 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 - Caesar's Superdome

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

SWV wrapped up their monumental Queens of R&B tour this week, leaving ’90s fans in awe of their talent and trend. After an epic 30-date journey across North America, Tamara “Taj” Johnson, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, and Cheryl “Coko” Gamble left it all on the stage.
Teaming up with fellow R&B legends Xscape and Kandi Burruss, the Queens of R&B tour kicked off in June with memorable stops in Concord, California, and Las Vegas. From there, the tour continued to captivate audiences in cities like Toronto, Tampa, and Atlanta. Each tour stop was a celebration of R&B’s glitz and golden led by SWV’s undeniable style. So, let’s get into some of their fit details. https://www.instagram.com/p/C–RqDiuBzs/?img_index=5

Fans can’t get enough of SWV’s fierce finale ‘Queens of R&B’ tour fashion.

Fans of Sisters With Voices know the Queens of R&B tour was not just about the music—it was a fashion party. Styled by J. Bolin, SWV’s outfits brought out each member’s individuality and fierce presence. Together, the looks were a whole vibe, transforming every stage appearance into a literal runway. SWV rocked two looks during the finale performances for their epic tour. The first look was a striking combination of denim and camouflage, showcasing the group’s edgier side. Each member rocked a fierce outfit that blended funky street style with modern military-inspired elements. Coko, Taj, and Lelee wore oversized, lace-up jackets in shades of green paired with daring fishnet tights. Their high-waisted shorts were a nod to the gritty, urban vibes of the ’90s, the boldness of their confidence, and the enduring appeal of camouflage patterns in fashion. The trio completed their look with thigh-high boots. https://www.instagram.com/p/C-2u7BKvT–/?img_index=2

SWV gives red hot style in their second finale tour look.

In complete contrast, SWV’s second look was bold and fiery. The ensembles featured form-fitting, futuristic red bodysuits that accentuated their figures, with each outfit adorned with metallic corset belts. The striking red hue was not only eye-catching but also a powerful statement of confidence and strength. The trio complemented their bodysuits with matching baggy red cargo pants, chaps and boots, keeping the vibe modern and chic. The fishnet stockings made another appearance, adding a rebellious flair to the otherwise sleek and polished look.

Style Gallery: SWV Slayed The ‘Queens Of R&B Tour One Fit At A Time

As the Queens of R&B Tour comes to a close, SWV’s impact on music and fashion remains. The tour celebrated their illustrious career while inspiring a new generation of fans and setting a new stage style and performance standard. Let’s take a moment to look back at some of the tour’s most unforgettable fashion moments, a true testament to SWV’s status as the reigning queens of R&B.

1. Sparkled Denim in NYC

Denim was a tour style favorite for the trendy trio and pictures like these show us why. By pairing baggy charcoal denim with rhinestone realness, SWV’s look in NYC was everything. Can we get info on where to find the rhinestone fitted, though, ladies?

2. A Casual Moment For A Casual Concert

SWV took a mini break during their epic tour to stop at NPR’s Tiny Desk for a Black Music Month intimate performance. Wearing crisp white tops and light denim jeans, the group showed their more relaxed, yet chic side with fans.

3. Always Bet On Black

It’s giving sexy – and its serving body! We are gagging over this Queens of R&B look. With its embellished body suit and fishnet stockings, these looks are a whole vibe.  The group’s choice of combat boots bring a contrasting, funky element to the fits – and we are here for it.

4. Denim Love

Whether its fringe, classic vest, booty shorts, or funky jackets, we stan’ for a denim look. Get into all the ways SWV highlighted the diversity and style of the fashion favorite fabric.

5. Silver & Black: A Class Act Opening

SWV’s kick-off look was everything. Combining the shine of silver with the sophistication of black, the stylish singers quickly showed fans what to expect from the historic and haute tour.

6. Silver Swag

Disco balls never looked so good than with this SWV look. Leaning into the shiny fashion moment, Coko, Taj, and Lelee wore silver bold shoulder tops, metallic corsets and fringe pants. 

7. Red Hot Sequins

SWV went red hot with this tour look. While promoting their appearance in Washington, DC, the group made us gag in red sequin body suits with combat boots and black accents.

Style Gallery: SWV Slayed The ‘Queens Of R&B’ Tour One Fit At A Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close