Style Gallery: Simone Biles Is In Her ‘My Man, My Man, My Man’ Fashion Era – And We Are Here For It
Simone Biles Is In Her “My Man, My Man, My Man” Fashion Era – And We Are Here For ItAs the NFL season continues, so does Simone’s fashion parade. The gold medalist unapologetically shows up dripped in love for her man and his team, almost as if to send a strong message to her critics: calm TF down. Simone has been vocal about her love and support for her husband, shrugging off critics who’ve questioned everything from her DM-ing him first to Jonathan calling himself “the prize.” Her response? Effortlessly iconic. With each sideline appearance, Simone clears the room. She doesn’t have to say a word—her fits do all the talking. And we are absolutely here for it.
Simone Biles Is The MVP Of NFL Sideline StyleSimone’s most recent outfit, worn at the December 26 game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, was a touchdown of trend. The gymnast rocked a custom sweatsuit celebrating her husband in action and his jersey number, 36. The two-piece set, which included a hoodie and matching cargo pants, featured an intricate patchwork design of multiple images of Jonathan in his Bears uniform. The outfit’s color palette of orange, grey, and blue nodded to team pride while maintaining a chic edge. The personalization of the ensemble was stylish yet unique. The mental health advocate completed her look with a small Chanel white heart-shaped purse and fresh white shoes. This statement-making outfit wasn’t just a fashion win—it was the ultimate clap back to naysayers, showing that Simone is in a league of her own.
Gallery: Simone’s Sideline Style Is UnmatchedWhether she’s rocking a trendy oversized denim bomber, a hot miniskirt, or a standout leather jacket, Simone’s sideline looks are everything. She’s on top of her fashion game, effortlessly blending glam and casual while redefining what it means to be a stylish NFL wife. Scroll on to see Simone’s best sideline looks. RELATED: Simone Biles Looks Fall Chic While Supporting Her Husband At His Football Game
1. Balenciagas, Boots, & Miniskirts
Simone Biles is hot, hot, hot at the Chicago Bears vs. the Los Angeles Rams NFL game. The gymnast shows off her flat abs and long sculpted legs in a mini skirt and cropped Bears top. She accessorized her sporty chic fit with a Balenciaga tote and knee-high boots.
2. Off To The Races For Owens
Ready to go? Simone Biles looks fabulous in a black and orange motorsports style jacket when the Chicago Bears took on the Green Bay Packers in November. She paired her leather bomber with a sleek ponytail and black shades.
3. It's Her Oversized Sweatshirt & Dramatic Sleeves For Us
Simone Biles makes the sideline her runway while entering the field during the New England Patriots vs. the Chicago Bears match up. She wore a white fit with white tights and an oversized blue and orange screen sweatshirt. She finished off her look with blue boots and white rimmed shades.
4. All Denim Everything
Simone Biles doesn’t play about her number 36 and he does not play about her. Proudly wearing her hubby’s jersey number on her back, Simone looks fab in a denim bomber and skinny jeans.
5. Simply Chic In Sweatpants
Simone Biles is all smiles before an NFL matchup between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 8, 2024. Basking in the slightly warmer winter weather, she wears a long-sleeve white top and black and grey sweats that read “Owens.”
6. Bundled Up In Black
Simone Biles does not let cold weather stop her from supporting her man – or showing up in style. Bundled up, the athlete wears black tights, a black bucket hat, and moon boots with a long black puffer jacket.
Style Gallery: Simone Biles Is In Her ‘My Man, My Man, My Man’ Fashion Era – And We Are Here For It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com