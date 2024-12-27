Style Gallery: Simone Biles Is In Her ‘My Man, My Man, My Man’ Fashion Era – And We Are Here For It

When it comes to NFL fashion,

Simone Biles

stays undefeated. Game after game, the decorated Olympian graces the sidelines with outfits so

good,

they deserve their own highlight reel.

While her husband,

Jonathan Owens

, is out on the field making plays, Simone gives “first draft pick” energy. From custom athleisure fits to statement accessories, she’s showing up and showing out, redefining WAG (wives and girlfriends) fashion.

It’s not just about cheering for her man—it’s about doing it while looking flawless. Simone is officially our MVP of sideline style.

Simone Biles Is In Her “My Man, My Man, My Man” Fashion Era – And We Are Here For It

As the NFL season continues, so does Simone’s fashion parade. The gold medalist unapologetically shows up dripped in love for her man and his team, almost as if to send a strong message to her critics: calm TF down.

Simone has been vocal about her love and support for her husband, shrugging off critics who’ve questioned everything from her DM-ing him first to Jonathan calling himself

“

With each sideline appearance, Simone clears the room. She doesn’t have to say a word—her fits do all the talking.

And we are absolutely here for it.

Simone’s most recent outfit, worn at the December 26 game between the

Chicago Bears

and

Seattle Seahawks

, was a touchdown of trend. The gymnast rocked a custom sweatsuit celebrating her husband in action and his jersey number, 36.

The two-piece set, which included a hoodie and matching cargo pants, featured an intricate patchwork design of multiple images of Jonathan in his Bears uniform. The outfit’s color palette of orange, grey, and blue nodded to team pride while maintaining a chic edge.

The personalization of the ensemble was stylish yet unique. The mental health advocate completed her look with a small Chanel white heart-shaped purse and fresh white shoes.

This statement-making outfit wasn’t just a fashion win—it was the ultimate clap back to naysayers, showing that Simone is in a league of her own.

Gallery: Simone’s Sideline Style Is Unmatched

Whether she’s rocking a trendy oversized denim bomber, a hot miniskirt, or a standout leather jacket, Simone’s sideline looks are everything. She’s on top of her fashion game, effortlessly blending glam and casual while redefining what it means to be a stylish NFL wife.

Scroll on to see Simone’s best sideline looks.