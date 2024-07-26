Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Style Gallery: 2024 Paris Olympics Pre-Party Celeb Looks We Love

Style Gallery: Go Inside One Of The Swankiest Fashion And Sports Pre-Olympics Celebrations

Published on July 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Prelude To The 2024 Olympics: Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

Style and sports icons gathered at the Foundation Louis Vuitton for a swanky soiree Olympics in Paris on July 25. The dazzling event, The Prelude, merged the worlds of sports, culture, music, fashion, and art. NBCUniversal, Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams, LVMH, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour, collaborated during the night to honor the Olympics and celebrate its excellence in all forms.
Co-chaired by Charlize Theron, Omar Sy, Rosalía, and Serena Williams, the evening was an art and sports lover’s paradise. Guests enjoyed curated art and played nostalgic carnival games, adding a playful yet sophisticated vibe to the celebration. Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert tantalized taste buds with locally inspired bites, and Moët Hennessy kept the cocktails flowing. Guests also captured the night’s Olympic memories at an iconic, fun photo booth truck.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is kicking off in style.

RELATED: Sha’Carri Richardson Officially Qualifies For 2024 Paris Olympics With 100m Win The soiree’s star-studded guest list with attendees from across the globe reflected the greatness of the Olympics. Cameras spotted Hollywood’s finest, such as Zendaya, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Spike Lee, Pusha T, Lashana Lynch, and Yvonne Orji as well as past Olympians and current athletes, including,  LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, and Angel Reese. Grammy award-winning artist Tyla provided the music for the night.
tyla 'Prelude To The 2024 Paris Olympics': Cocktail

Source: Anthony Ghnassia / Getty

See what some of our favorites rocked to celebrate the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

As expected, our favorite celebs were gold medal-worthy and dressed to impress! Serena looked stunning in a dark navy blue suit paired with long, wavy, glamorous curls, epitomizing chic sophistication. Zendaya turned heads in a gorgeous black fringe gown and sleek blonde hair, while Queen Latifah exuded cool confidence in a blouse and pants ensemble. LeBron James showcased his style in a denim Louis Vuitton Damier print jacket, and Angel Reese kept it fresh and flirty, donning a white polo mini dress with a Louis Vuitton monogram scarf. As we look forward to the upcoming Olympics, let’s scroll through celebrity looks from the night.

1. Angel Reese

Angel Reese
Source: Getty

Angel Reese looks adorable in this white mini dress. Her look oozes sporty chic vibes with a touch of sass. 

2. Zendaya

Zendaya
Source: Getty

Zendaya, Ms. ‘Makes Everything Her Runway,’ gives everything she needs to give in France. The model-actress pairs a sparkly shimmer dress with we slicked tresses.

3. LeBron James

LeBron James
Source: Getty

This LV Ambassador is reminding everyone what fashion brand he reps. LeBron James rocks a Damier print jacket with sweatpants and a cap.

4. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah
Source: Getty

Queen Latifah attends The Prelude To The Olympics looking like royalty. Get into her sophisticated suited look with gold detailing and a relaxed fit.

5. Serena Williams

Serena Williams
Source: Getty

Fashion icon Serena Williams is at it again. The multihyphenate star attended ‘The Prelude’ in a black suit with a mini LV mosaic trunk. Elevating the look, Serena’s long body wave hair is everything.

6. Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji
Source: Getty

Yvonne Orji is not playing in Paris. The Insecure actress is giving all the auntie vibes in this fitted silk maxi dress and textured cape. 

7. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka
Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka gives us sporty sophistication and we love it. The tennis star and new mom pairs a high waisted grey skirt with a sheer stop. Naomi’s high slit adds to the look, giving just right amount of drama. 

8. Tyla

Tyla
Source: Getty

Tyla ate up this whole fit. The songstress pairs velvet wide-leg pants with a itty bitty black and gold bra. Tyla looks sexy, comfortable, and star-worthy.

Style Gallery: Go Inside One Of The Swankiest Fashion And Sports Pre-Olympics Celebrations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

GQ Bowl

Who Is J Mulan?: The Baddie Drake Slid $10K To In Houston

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Awkwardly Announces A New Album On The Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close