Style Gallery: Go Inside One Of The Swankiest Fashion And Sports Pre-Olympics Celebrations
The 2024 Paris Olympics is kicking off in style.RELATED: Sha’Carri Richardson Officially Qualifies For 2024 Paris Olympics With 100m Win The soiree’s star-studded guest list with attendees from across the globe reflected the greatness of the Olympics. Cameras spotted Hollywood’s finest, such as Zendaya, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Spike Lee, Pusha T, Lashana Lynch, and Yvonne Orji as well as past Olympians and current athletes, including, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, and Angel Reese. Grammy award-winning artist Tyla provided the music for the night.
As expected, our favorite celebs were gold medal-worthy and dressed to impress! Serena looked stunning in a dark navy blue suit paired with long, wavy, glamorous curls, epitomizing chic sophistication. Zendaya turned heads in a gorgeous black fringe gown and sleek blonde hair, while Queen Latifah exuded cool confidence in a blouse and pants ensemble. LeBron James showcased his style in a denim Louis Vuitton Damier print jacket, and Angel Reese kept it fresh and flirty, donning a white polo mini dress with a Louis Vuitton monogram scarf. As we look forward to the upcoming Olympics, let's scroll through celebrity looks from the night.
1. Angel Reese
Angel Reese looks adorable in this white mini dress. Her look oozes sporty chic vibes with a touch of sass.
2. Zendaya
Zendaya, Ms. ‘Makes Everything Her Runway,’ gives everything she needs to give in France. The model-actress pairs a sparkly shimmer dress with we slicked tresses.
3. LeBron James
This LV Ambassador is reminding everyone what fashion brand he reps. LeBron James rocks a Damier print jacket with sweatpants and a cap.
4. Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah attends The Prelude To The Olympics looking like royalty. Get into her sophisticated suited look with gold detailing and a relaxed fit.
5. Serena Williams
Fashion icon Serena Williams is at it again. The multihyphenate star attended ‘The Prelude’ in a black suit with a mini LV mosaic trunk. Elevating the look, Serena’s long body wave hair is everything.
6. Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji is not playing in Paris. The Insecure actress is giving all the auntie vibes in this fitted silk maxi dress and textured cape.
7. Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka gives us sporty sophistication and we love it. The tennis star and new mom pairs a high waisted grey skirt with a sheer stop. Naomi’s high slit adds to the look, giving just right amount of drama.
8. Tyla
Tyla ate up this whole fit. The songstress pairs velvet wide-leg pants with a itty bitty black and gold bra. Tyla looks sexy, comfortable, and star-worthy.
