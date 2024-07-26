Style Gallery: Go Inside One Of The Swankiest Fashion And Sports Pre-Olympics Celebrations

Style and sports icons gathered at the Foundation Louis Vuitton for a swanky soiree Olympics in Paris on July 25. The dazzling event, The Prelude, merged the worlds of sports, culture, music, fashion, and art.

NBCUniversal, Louis Vuitton’s

Pharrell Williams

, LVMH, and

Vogue’s

Anna Wintour

, collaborated during the night to honor the Olympics and celebrate its excellence in all forms.

Co-chaired by Charlize Theron, Omar Sy, Rosalía, and

Serena Williams

, the evening was an art and sports lover’s paradise. Guests enjoyed curated art and played nostalgic carnival games, adding a playful yet sophisticated vibe to the celebration.

Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert tantalized taste buds with locally inspired bites, and Moët Hennessy kept the cocktails flowing. Guests also captured the night’s Olympic memories at an iconic, fun photo booth truck.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is kicking off in style.

The soiree’s star-studded guest list with attendees from across the globe reflected the greatness of the Olympics. Cameras spotted Hollywood’s finest, such as Zendaya, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Spike Lee, Pusha T, Lashana Lynch, and Yvonne Orji

as well as past Olympians and current athletes, including

and

Grammy award-winning artist

provided the music for the night.

See what some of our favorites rocked to celebrate the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

As expected, our favorite celebs were gold medal-worthy and dressed to impress!

Serena looked stunning in a dark navy blue suit paired with long, wavy, glamorous curls, epitomizing chic sophistication. Zendaya turned heads in a gorgeous black fringe gown and sleek blonde hair, while Queen Latifah exuded cool confidence in a blouse and pants ensemble.

Angel Reese kept it fresh and flirty, donning a white polo mini dress with a Louis Vuitton monogram scarf. LeBron James showcased his style in a denim Louis Vuitton Damier print jacket, andkept it fresh and flirty, donning a white polo mini dress with a Louis Vuitton monogram scarf.

As we look forward to the upcoming Olympics, let’s scroll through celebrity looks from the night.