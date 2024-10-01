Style Gallery: Chloe Bailey, Jodie Turner Smith, Eve, & More At ‘Glamour UK’s’ Women Of The Year Awards

Chloe Bailey, Jodie Turner Smith, & Eve Give Glamour In London
Lady In Red: Chloe Bailey Stuns In A Robert Wun Couture Red GownHelloBeautiful’s cover girl was one of many women in attendance, celebrating women’s strength, power, and undeniable influence worldwide. Her bold red dress reflected the energy of the night, perfectly mirroring the unapologetic boldness of the women being honored. From its unique ruching and detailing to the striking color, Chloe’s Robert Wun gown embodied everything Glamour UK’s event highlighted: confidence, empowerment, and breaking boundaries. When accepting her award, Chloe took a moment to share the importance of representation and how Glamour UK has been a platform that continues to inspire her. “By now, everyone knows that representation is important, and GLAMOUR was to me – and still is – a place where I can discover women across all lifestyles living and growing in their best selves.” RELATED: Catch Up With Chloe Bailey On Set Of Our August Cover Shoot Chloe continued empowering other women to dream big and lift each other up: “This job has seen me realize unimaginable dreams. But I know all of this means nothing if we don’t reach back and bring the next generation of women along with us.”
Jodie Turner Smith Takes Major Boss Vibes To ‘Glamour UK’But Chloe wasn’t the only one stealing the spotlight. Jodie Turner-Smith was also honored at the glamorous event, taking home the Screen Trailblazer Award. Glamour UK highlighted her incredible on-screen impact, especially through her roles in Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn. Jodie, known not just for acting but for using her voice to champion gender equality and global maternal healthcare, looked chic in a gray and white pinstriped suit with black detailing—pure boss vibes! During her acceptance speech, Jodie said, “I believe in stories. I believe in their ability to change the world, and I will dedicate my life to getting out of the way, not making it about me, and telling the stories of good and kind until I draw my last breath.” RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith Turned Heads In An Icy Blue Balmain Gown
Style Gallery: ‘Glamour UK’s’ Stunning Red Carpet MomentsThis year’s Glamour UK Women of the Year Awards was all about celebrating women making their mark in fearless ways. From Chloe’s red-carpet slay to Jodie’s bold boss vibes, the night reminded us that we are the prototype and will forever influence society, culture, and fashion. See our fashion gallery below of other red carpet slays from the event. Catch looks from Eve, Alex Scott, AJ Odudu, and more.
1. Eve
Eve shut down the Glamour red carpet, and we loved every moment. The rapper turned authortess slayed in a body hugging sequin animal print gown, buss-down tresses, and red lip.
2. Fisayo Longe
Let’s hear it for the dress! Fisayo Longe shined at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in a sheer and gold sequin gown. From its high neckline to its intricate pattern, Fisayo’s dress was everything.
3. Vick Hope
Vick Hope shows the importance of whimsy pattern play in formal dressing. She poses in the winners room at the event in an ivory lace gown with a black velvet cut out bodice.
4. Alex Scott
Alex Scott took a not from Chloe’s style book, grabbing attention in red. Alex oozes sex appeal in a red satin blouse and pant look.
5. AJ Odudu
AJ Odudu attended the Glamour Women of The Year Awards in style. We are loving her glowing skin, intricate chocolate brown and sequin gown, and wet, glossy hair look. AJ’s bob is bobbing!
6. Corrina Brown
Corrina Brown served BAWDY and style while posing at the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024. She gave London all of her curves in a red latex bodycon dress with a high-slit that looked so good it could have been painted on!
7. Mercedes Benson
Is the hot pants trend back? Mercedes Benson slayed on the event’s red carpet in a trendy black blazer-style playsuit. The fit featured white lace details and short shorts. Mercedes is clearly celebrating the hot pants trend – and we can’t get enough.
Style Gallery: Chloe Bailey, Jodie Turner Smith, Eve, & More At ‘Glamour UK’s’ Women Of The Year Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com