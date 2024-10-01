Style Gallery: Chloe Bailey, Jodie Turner Smith, Eve, & More At ‘Glamour UK’s’ Women Of The Year Awards

Chloe Bailey just ate up the red carpet in London, and attention must be paid! The sultry singer was the epitome of a lady in red as she accepted the Artist of the Year award at the

Glamour UK

Women of the Year Awards on October 1.

Held at the Raffles at The OWO, Chloe turned heads as she arrived in a vibrant red gown that demanded all eyes on her. Her fit wasn’t just a look – it was a moment.

Lady In Red: Chloe Bailey Stuns In A Robert Wun Couture Red Gown

HelloBeautiful’s cover girl was one of many women in attendance, celebrating women’s strength, power, and undeniable influence worldwide. Her bold red dress reflected the energy of the night, perfectly mirroring the unapologetic boldness of the women being honored.

From its unique ruching and detailing to the striking color, Chloe’s Robert Wun gown embodied everything Glamour UK’s event highlighted: confidence, empowerment, and breaking boundaries.

When accepting her award, Chloe took a moment to share the importance of representation and how

Glamour UK

has been a platform that continues to inspire her. “By now, everyone knows that representation is important, and GLAMOUR was to me – and still is – a place where I can discover women across all lifestyles living and growing in their best selves.”

Chloe continued empowering other women to dream big and lift each other up: “This job has seen me realize unimaginable dreams. But I know all of this means nothing if we don’t reach back and bring the next generation of women along with us.”

Jodie Turner Smith Takes Major Boss Vibes To ‘Glamour UK’

But Chloe wasn’t the only one stealing the spotlight. Jodie Turner-Smith was also honored at the glamorous event, taking home the Screen Trailblazer Award.

Glamour UK

highlighted her incredible on-screen impact, especially through her roles in

Queen & Slim

and

Anne Boleyn.

Jodie, known not just for acting but for using her voice to champion gender equality and global maternal healthcare, looked chic in a gray and white pinstriped suit with black detailing—pure boss vibes!

During her acceptance speech, Jodie said , “I believe in stories. I believe in their ability to change the world, and I will dedicate my life to getting out of the way, not making it about me, and telling the stories of good and kind until I draw my last breath.”

Style Gallery: ‘Glamour UK’s’ Stunning Red Carpet Moments

This year’s

Glamour UK

Women of the Year Awards was all about celebrating women making their mark in fearless ways. From Chloe’s red-carpet slay to Jodie’s bold boss vibes, the night reminded us that we are the prototype and will forever influence society, culture, and fashion.

See our fashion gallery below of other red carpet slays from the event. Catch looks from

Alex Scott, AJ Odudu, and more.