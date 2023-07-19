97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Shocking? Maybe not.

A recently released study has ranked Maryland second in the nation for the highest amount of student loan debt.

The report released by ChamberofCommerce.org estimates that 808,600 student loan borrowers are in the state.

Combined, student loan borrowers owe around $34.5 billion which leaves each individual about $42,666 in debt.

Maryland only trails Washington D.C.

The study comes after the U.S. Department of Education said it would forgive more than 804,000 federal student loan borrowers “to ensure all borrowers have an accurate count of the number of monthly payments that qualify toward forgiveness under income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.”

However, that announcement followed the Supreme Court ruling against President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers making less than $125,000 a year.

To check out the full findings from the study, click here. Keep scrolling to see the top ten states.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES…

The post Study Ranks Maryland #2 In The Nation For Highest Amount Of Student Debt appeared first on 92 Q.

Study Ranks Maryland #2 In The Nation For Highest Amount Of Student Debt was originally published on 92q.com