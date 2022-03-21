HomeEntertainment News

Struggle Rap Icons 6ix9ine, Lil Pump & Lil Xan Ferociously Slandered On Twitter

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
MiamiBash 2021

Source: John Parra / Getty

It all seems like a blur now but there was a time that rappers like 6ix9ine, Lil Pump, Lil Xan had the culture in a chokehold for some reason. On Twitter, the aforementioned struggle rap icons are getting ferociously slandered and the reasons should be self-explanatory.

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - June 15, 2021

Source: BLW Media/Star Max / Getty

The person we believe is responsible for this current track of online insults would be Twitter user @kirawontmiss, who issued a tweet reading, “that 6ix9ine, lil pump and lil xan era of music was heII,” something we’re sure plenty of others thought at one point.

Today, 6ix9ine claims he’s struggling to make ends meet, Lil Pump will be best remembered as a stooge for Donald Trump, and Lil Xan, well, at least he got off the xans but the music was never going to go anywhere.

Lil Wayne's UPROAR Hip Hop Festival

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

While music tastes, much like anything else in life, is subjective, others felt like @kirawontmiss and have piled on the slander. And, because hypbeasts are gonna hype beast, the former Tekashi69 has his share of defenders easily impressed by views and the appearance of being popping.

We’ve got all the chatter listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Struggle Rap Icons 6ix9ine, Lil Pump & Lil Xan Ferociously Slandered On Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Mans is really on his own here.

18.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest

Phaedra Parks Is Aging Backwards In Blonde Bombshell…

 2 days ago
03.22.22

T.I. & Domani “Family Connect,” 5ive Mics &…

 2 days ago
03.22.22

Buffalo Brick Talk: Griselda Announces U.S. “Claires Back…

 2 days ago
03.22.22

Beyoncé In Talks To Perform ‘Be Alive’ At…

 2 days ago
03.22.22
18 items

Struggle Rap Icons 6ix9ine, Lil Pump & Lil…

 2 days ago
03.22.22

Kany’e Ex Julia Fox Walks Back Comments About…

 2 days ago
03.21.22

Pusha T Collabs With Arby’s For Spicy Diss…

 2 days ago
03.21.22

Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

 2 days ago
03.21.22

The House Of Representatives Passes The CROWN Act…

 3 days ago
03.21.22

Ciara Let’s Russell Wilson Know What To Do…

 3 days ago
03.21.22
Photos
Close