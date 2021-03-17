No Luck: Some Get Stimmy Checks On St. Patrick’s Day, Others Still Waiting

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

American taxpayers are watching their bank accounts like hawks after it was announced that many of them would receive the third stimulus check on Wednesday (March 17). While some are reporting that the payments did indeed come in on St. Patrick’s Day, some others aren’t having the same kind of luck on Twitter.

The American Banking Association stated in a Tuesday (March 16) press release that “tens of millions of economic impact payments via the Automated Clearing House (ACH) system.”

The release went on to say that the highly anticipated money will land in the accounts of bank and credit union members on March 17, adding that this was the day the IRS chose to release the funds. It isn’t known why today was the given day, but apparently, the news is true as Twitter is abuzz with folks getting their so-called “Biden Bucks.”

The IRS has launched a Get My Payment tool for others to check when they’ll receive a payout or if they qualify. Some are writing on Twitter to share that they’re still not getting enough information back from the system and it could take some time considering that the government agency has been saddled with processing tax returns and refunds while still working under the pressures and conditions presented by the still ongoing pandemic.

For those lucky (there’s that word again) enough to have gotten their economic impact payments, they have been especially excited and the jokes and joy have been prevalent across Twitter.

We’ve scoured the social media network for the best responses, which can be seen below.

