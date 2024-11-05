Listen Live
Stephen A. Smith Tells Kevin Durant To "Stop Lying" After He Calls ESPN Host A "Clown"

Published on November 5, 2024

Kevin Durant and Stephen A. Smith are a match made in drama-filled heaven. The former will respond to anyone critiquing his gameplay and the latter critiques for a living. Their back and forth entered a new chapter Monday after the media personality called out Durant’s ability to lead a team and be a dependable Superstar opposite Devin Booker.
“I don’t question the greatness nor commitment of Kevin Durant. … When you are that great … you should be able to be a better leader than he has shown,” he said on ESPN’s First Take.

Durant immediately jumped in the X post’s comment to argue how talented he is, and the conversation gained so much traction that reporters asked Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer about Durant’s leadership style. Coach Budenholzer had Durant’s back by praising his work ethic, but the two-time NBA Champion used the topic to take aim at Smith again because that’s where the line of questioning was derived.
“Yeah, Stephen A., I don’t understand how people even listen to Stephen A.,” he told The Athletic’s Doug Haller. “I’ve been in the league for 18 years. I’ve never seen Stephen A. at a practice, or a film session, or a shoot-around. I’ve never seen him anywhere but on TV talking sh-t about players. He’s a clown to me. He’s always been a clown. You can write that, too.” Booker also jumped in to defend Durant, adding that he’s more vocal than people may believe and that he, “leads by example every day” and he’s “the loudest one in practice.”
Smith didn’t back down from Durant calling him a clown but refused to “reciprocate with that kind of pettiness and childishness.” Instead he praised Durant’s accolades, talent and future Hall Of Fame status, and latched on to Durant’s claims that he’s not around the game. “Kevin Durant, can you stop lying, please? I’ve been an NBA reporter, and I was a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer as well,” he begins. “Kevin Durant has seen me in the locker room when he was at Oklahoma City [and Golden State]. He has certainly seen me at games throughout his career.” See how social media is reacting to the latest spat between Durant and Smith below.

Stephen A. Smith Tells Kevin Durant To “Stop Lying” After He Calls ESPN Host A “Clown” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

