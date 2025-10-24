Listen Live
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Blaming NBA Gambling Arrests On Trump Starts Feud With FBI Director

Published on October 24, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 HOPE Global Forum

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Stephen A. Smith’s love for debating has always been rooted in sports, but as he’s evolved, he’s dug his heels in deeper into politics.

His latest hot take merged the two because he’s blaming the massive gambling ring that led to the arrests of Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, Damon Jones, and others, on President Trump.

“How many times, for one incident after another, have I said Trump is coming?” he asked during a First Take segment. 

“We’ve seen accusations before. We’ve seen athletes get in trouble with the law before. You don’t see the Director of the FBI having a press conference. It’s not coincidental. It’s not an accident. It’s a statement, and it’s a warning that more is coming,” he continues.

Smith makes the connection by saying Trump is already deep in the gambling world because he used to own casinos. He sees the world of sports increasingly engulfed by the government because of protests like Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl, and wouldn’t be surprised if the WNBA is next, purely out of revenge. 

FBI Director Kash Patel was on Laura Ingraham’s show Thursday night and shot down the insinuation that Trump was in any way a catalyst in the investigation or arrest of the league-wide alleged participants.

“That may be the single dumbest thing I’ve ever heard from anyone in modern history, and I live most of my time in Washington, DC. It’s right up there with Adam Schiff. We arrest people for crimes,” Patel said. 

The drama stems from a major gambling-related sting in the NBA that began with the arrest of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier in Orlando. It’s over his alleged involvement in giving bettors insider NBA info like game-time rosters and, at one point, even faking an injury to get taken out in the first quarter.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was arrested in a separate but related case Thursday morning as well for his alleged role in illegal poker games reportedly tied to the mafia.

See social media’s reaction to Smith’s reasoning for the 34-person arrest below.

Stephen A. Smith Blaming NBA Gambling Arrests On Trump Starts Feud With FBI Director  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three

Rapper Ghetts Arrested & Held After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ForbesBLK Summit

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Rep. Jasmine Crockett Critiques

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

Shaquille O'Neal's Custom 2025 Range Rover Stolen In "Highly Coordinated Criminal Scheme"

Hip-Hop Wired
More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close