Sorry Ayesha: Steph Curry Allegedly Had His Lightskint Love Noodle Nude Pics Leaked

Posted 14 hours ago

Stephen Curry has always come off as one of the most wholesome and squeaky clean guys in the NBA, but a series of photos allegedly featuring the Golden State Warriors superstar has many asking questions. Nude photos that some are saying is Steph Curry, complete with the hammer out, have hit the timeline and Twitter isn’t quite sure how to react.

Curry, 31, has been on ice for a minute while nursing his broken left hand after suffering the in-game injury against the Phoenix Suns. While he’s been active on social media as of late and still in rehab, few fans and outside observers would have expected to wake up Friday morning to the news that Curry might some unsavory images of himself on the Internet.

Based on a very brief glance on the Twitter timeline and most certainly the reason Curry’s name is trending at the top at the moment, it appears Curry is fresh out the shower and draped in a white towel exposing his chest. Another image has a photo of someone’s situation purported to be him and that’s about all we’re comfortable relaying to readers at the moment.

As one can imagine, the jokes and confusion over Curry’s nudes hitting the timeline just after a leak of an alleged sex tape video of A$AP Rocky hit the web just the day before has been a lot to take in for plenty of people. What some users are artfully noting is that Curry is very much married to his longtime sweetheart, Ayesha Curry. We don’t imagine she’s keen to see her hubby’s love noodle being discussed like this. And one Twitter user said that it’s possible that the images are a splice of him changing in the shower with someone pinning the johnson photo on Curry.

Peep the reactions below.

