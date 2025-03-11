Steph Curry Makes History As Davidson College's Assistant GM Of Basketball
Steph Curry Makes History With New Side Hustle As Davidson College’s Assistant General Manager Of Basketball
Steph Curry is scheduled to bank over $1 billion when all is said and done, thanks to his Golden State Warriors contract and endorsement checks like his Under Armour brand. But the sharpshooter’s still got a new side gig. His love for basketball is still burning. This week, he announced that he’d be returning to Davidson College to become an assistant general manager for the Wildcats’ men’s and women’s basketball programs. Don’t worry—the four-time NBA champion is not leaving the court as he still hunts for his fifth ring. He’ll be lending his expertise to improve the squad, which is a Division I school in the Atlantic 10 Conference but has never had an outstanding basketball reputation and few highly ranked recruits. As noted in the breaking news announcement, NBA Insider Shams Charania confirmed that Curry will be the first player to have such a side hustle while still playing. “Warriors’ Stephen Curry has accepted a role with his alma mater Davidson College as assistant general manager for the basketball programs, university officials told ESPN. Curry becomes the first active player in U.S. major pro sports to take an administrative job with NCAA team,” Charania tweeted. In his new role, he’ll work with Davidson general manager and former Under Armour global sports marketing team member Austin Buntz on bolstering the school’s ball culture. In a statement, he announced he’s excited to encourage others to get the Davidson experience he had. “The Davidson experience is top-notch,” Curry said. “My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni, and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high-character student-athletes to have that same experience.” The future Hall of Famer’s wife, Ayesha, will help head up an “eight-figure” fund to raise money for athletes who can properly get paid for their names, images, and likenesses (NIL), just like schools with bigger name recognition. See how social media is reacting to Curry’s latest side quest.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Steph Curry Makes History With New Side Hustle As Davidson College’s Assistant General Manager Of Basketball was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box