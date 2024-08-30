Steph Curry Collects Another Bag As He Signs $62 Million Extension With Golden State Warriors
We’re still months away from the NBA season beginning, so teams are still getting their rosters straightened out. The Golden State Warriors definitely need to round out the team following Klay Thompson‘s departure this offseason, but for now, they solidified that Steph Curry will be with them for at least a few more seasons. ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Curry has signed a $62.6 million extension with the Bay Area squad that will keep him there until the 2026-27 season. The money continues to pile up for Curry because he’s on the tail end of a four-year, $215.4 million contract he signed in August 2021. Though he may be past his peak, at 36, Curry is still one of the best shooters in league history and averaged 26 points last season. By the end of the extension, he’ll be nearly 40 and playing with the same team that drafted him. It’s a rare feat for a player to play for one club their entire career, but Curry has expressed wanting to remain a Warrior for life. “I mean, I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. “It’s always been my goal, and I’m saying that sitting in this chair right now, but like you said, life, and especially life in the NBA, it is a wild environment, and things change quickly.” While LeBron James will be one of the few players to continue their career beyond their 40th birthday, don’t rule Curry out of joining that club as well. I never imagined myself being the 40-plus dude, trying to hold on for dear life. But who knows what my body will look like and feel like at that point?” Curry said on the Gil’s Arena podcast. “I got three years left on my deal, including this year, so at least that and then kinda figure it out from there.” But, focusing on the upcoming 2024-25 season will be rough for Curry as it will be his first without newly minted Dallas Maverick Klay Thompson. Aside from fellow mainstay Draymond Green, the Warriors are in a bit of a rebuild mode, adding Buddy Hield to lessen the loss of Thompson. See how social media is reacting to the contract extension below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Steph Curry Collects Another Bag As He Signs $62 Million Extension With Golden State Warriors was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box