Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Stars Hailing From Alabama

Published on August 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Flag of the State of Alabama. Alabama flag.

Source: texture / Getty

Alabama, the Heart of Dixie, boasts a vibrant history filled with pivotal moments that have shaped not only the state but also the nation. Whether you’re a history buff or a tourist eager to explore the past, Alabama’s story offers a captivating blend of heritage and progress. On December 14, 1819, Alabama was admitted to the Union as the 22nd state. This milestone marked the beginning of Alabama’s formal integration into the United States, setting the stage for its future development and growth.

RELATED: Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana RELATED: 11 Influential African Americans from Nebraska You Should Know

Alabama was a focal point in the civil rights movement, with several landmark events that would redefine equality and justice in America.

Montgomery Bus Boycott (1955-1956)

Sparked by Rosa Parks’ courageous act of defiance, the Montgomery Bus Boycott became a powerful symbol of the struggle against racial segregation. This year-long protest ultimately led to a Supreme Court ruling that declared segregation on public buses unconstitutional.

Selma to Montgomery Marches (1965)

The Selma to Montgomery marches were pivotal in the fight for voting rights. The marches drew national attention to the struggles faced by African Americans and culminated in the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark in civil rights legislation. Civil Rights Act of 1964. A direct result of persistent civil rights activism, including efforts in Alabama, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. This monumental act reshaped American society, promoting greater equality and justice. Alabama is also home to a treasure trove of talent, producing some of the most influential personalities in entertainment. From the silver screen to the concert stage, these stars have not only showcased their exceptional abilities but also put Alabama on the map as a hotspot for creativity and innovation.

1. Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner
Source: Rance Greer

Birthplace: Tuskegee
Occupation: Radio Host
Born: November 23, 1949

2. Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Tuskegee Occupation:
Activist Born: February 4, 1913
Died: October 24, 2005

3. Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Atmore
Occupation: Boxer
Born: October 19, 1962

4. Zora Neale Hurston

Zora Neale Hurston
Source: other

Birthplace: Notasulga
Occupation: Author, Journalist
Born: January 7, 1891 Died: January 28, 1960

5. Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Birmingham
Occupation: Comedian, Actor, Radio host
Born: August 10, 1968

6. Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Hueytown
Occupation: Football player
Born: January 6, 1994

7. Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Montgomery
Occupation: Actress
Born: May 25, 1970

8. Condoleezza Rice

Condoleezza Rice
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Birmingham
Occupation: Politician
Born: November 14, 1954

9. Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Alexander City
Occupation: Football star
Born: December 7, 1973

10. Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Montgomery
Occupation: Singer
Born: March 17, 1919
Died: February 15, 1965

11. Joe Louis

Joe Louis
Source: Getty

Birthplace: La Fayette
Occupation: Boxer
Born: May 13, 1914
Died: April 12, 1981

12. Carl Lewis

Carl Lewis
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Birmingham
Occupation: Track and Field athlete
Born: July 1, 1961

13. Mae C. Jemison

Mae C. Jemison
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Decatur
Occupation: Astronaut, physician
Born: October 17, 1956

14. Coretta Scott King

Coretta Scott King
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Heiberger
Occupation: Activist
Born: April 27, 1927
Died: January 30, 2006

15. Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Leeds
Occupation: Basketball player
Born: February 20, 1963

16. Roy Wood Jr.

Roy Wood Jr.
Source: Dogwood

Birthplace: Birmingham
Occupation: Comedian, actor
Born: December 11, 1978

17. Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Mobile
Occupation: Baseball player
Born: February 5, 1934

18. Jesse Owens

Jesse Owens
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Oakville
Occupation: Track and Field Athlete
Born: September 12, 1913
Died: March 31, 1980

19. Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Tuskegee
Occupation: Television journalist
Born: November 23, 1960

20. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Mobile
Occupation: Actress, activist
Born: May 29, 1984

21. Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Tuskegee
Occupation: Singer-songwriter
Born: June 20, 1949

22. Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum
Source: Getty

Birthplace: Cullman
Occupation: Actor, Dancer,
Model Born: April 26, 1980

Stars Hailing From Alabama was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close