Stars Hailing From Alabama
Montgomery Bus Boycott (1955-1956)Sparked by Rosa Parks’ courageous act of defiance, the Montgomery Bus Boycott became a powerful symbol of the struggle against racial segregation. This year-long protest ultimately led to a Supreme Court ruling that declared segregation on public buses unconstitutional.
Selma to Montgomery Marches (1965)The Selma to Montgomery marches were pivotal in the fight for voting rights. The marches drew national attention to the struggles faced by African Americans and culminated in the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark in civil rights legislation. Civil Rights Act of 1964. A direct result of persistent civil rights activism, including efforts in Alabama, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. This monumental act reshaped American society, promoting greater equality and justice. Alabama is also home to a treasure trove of talent, producing some of the most influential personalities in entertainment. From the silver screen to the concert stage, these stars have not only showcased their exceptional abilities but also put Alabama on the map as a hotspot for creativity and innovation.
1. Tom Joyner
Birthplace: Tuskegee
Occupation: Radio Host
Born: November 23, 1949
2. Rosa Parks
Birthplace: Tuskegee Occupation:
Activist Born: February 4, 1913
Died: October 24, 2005
3. Evander Holyfield
Birthplace: Atmore
Occupation: Boxer
Born: October 19, 1962
4. Zora Neale Hurston
Birthplace: Notasulga
Occupation: Author, Journalist
Born: January 7, 1891 Died: January 28, 1960
5. Rickey Smiley
Birthplace: Birmingham
Occupation: Comedian, Actor, Radio host
Born: August 10, 1968
6. Jameis Winston
Birthplace: Hueytown
Occupation: Football player
Born: January 6, 1994
7. Octavia Spencer
Birthplace: Montgomery
Occupation: Actress
Born: May 25, 1970
8. Condoleezza Rice
Birthplace: Birmingham
Occupation: Politician
Born: November 14, 1954
9. Terrell Owens
Birthplace: Alexander City
Occupation: Football star
Born: December 7, 1973
10. Nat King Cole
Birthplace: Montgomery
Occupation: Singer
Born: March 17, 1919
Died: February 15, 1965
11. Joe Louis
Birthplace: La Fayette
Occupation: Boxer
Born: May 13, 1914
Died: April 12, 1981
12. Carl Lewis
Birthplace: Birmingham
Occupation: Track and Field athlete
Born: July 1, 1961
13. Mae C. Jemison
Birthplace: Decatur
Occupation: Astronaut, physician
Born: October 17, 1956
14. Coretta Scott King
Birthplace: Heiberger
Occupation: Activist
Born: April 27, 1927
Died: January 30, 2006
15. Charles Barkley
Birthplace: Leeds
Occupation: Basketball player
Born: February 20, 1963
16. Roy Wood Jr.
Birthplace: Birmingham
Occupation: Comedian, actor
Born: December 11, 1978
17. Hank Aaron
Birthplace: Mobile
Occupation: Baseball player
Born: February 5, 1934
18. Jesse Owens
Birthplace: Oakville
Occupation: Track and Field Athlete
Born: September 12, 1913
Died: March 31, 1980
19. Robin Roberts
Birthplace: Tuskegee
Occupation: Television journalist
Born: November 23, 1960
20. Laverne Cox
Birthplace: Mobile
Occupation: Actress, activist
Born: May 29, 1984
21. Lionel Richie
Birthplace: Tuskegee
Occupation: Singer-songwriter
Born: June 20, 1949
22. Channing Tatum
Birthplace: Cullman
Occupation: Actor, Dancer,
Model Born: April 26, 1980
