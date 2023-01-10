The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Spotify announced its annual “Artist To Watch” campaign, including artists like GloRilla, Ice Spice and Babyface Ray. Read more about who Spotify believes will be the next wave of music stars in 2023.

The music streaming platform revealed its “Artist To Watch” list, using its various popular and influential playlist brands to highlight and amplify new artists. Today (Jan. 10), Spotify revealed its predictions for which artists they believe will have a great 2023.

Spotify’s playlist ‘Most Necessary’ features the next generation of voices in Hip Hop. They unveiled the roster of emerging stars, who are primed to impact the culture and make their mark in the music industry. These artists are already generating impressive numbers online and chart-topping hits. The playlist falls under the arch of one of Spotify’s flagship playlists, RapCaviar, the world’s biggest and most influential hip-hop playlist.

Check out ‘Most Necessary’s’ 2023 Artists To Watch below:

Spotify’s ‘Most Necessary’ 10 Artists To Watch In 2023 [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com