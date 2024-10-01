Spirit.Ed: Check Out These Crafty Cocktails For International Coffee Day 2024

International Coffee Day (October 1) is here and with over 2 billion cups being consumed daily, it is a beverage worthy of a celebration. For Spirit.Ed, we’re sharing a couple of dozen cocktails that should cover all one’s International Coffee Day was first established on October 3, 2015, by the International Coffee Organization (ICO) although research points to the root of the annual celebration dating back to the 1980s and also 1990s. This is a different celebration from National Coffee Day (September 29), which is celebrated in the United States and reportedly other select countries. Love Food & Drink? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. (October 1) is here and with over 2 billion cups being consumed daily, it is a beverage worthy of a celebration. For Spirit.Ed, we’re sharing a couple of dozen cocktails that should cover all one’s caffeinated (or decaffeinated) bases.International Coffee Day was first established on October 3, 2015, by the International Coffee Organization (ICO) although research points to the root of the annual celebration dating back to the 1980s and also 1990s. This is a different celebration from National Coffee Day (September 29), which is celebrated in the United States and reportedly other select countries.International Coffee Day is an extension of the ICO’s wider efforts to show support for the coffee-growing industry and improve the lives of workers in the space by providing stronger wages and labor fairness among other points of focus. The member states of the ICO, which included the United Kingdom, Mexico, Singapore, New Zealand, Japan, and other countries, all agreed that October 1 is the proper date.As a longtime coffee drinker, I have paired adult beverages alongside my beans but I’m always looking for new ones to enjoy the potent combination. I especially enjoy these types of drinks after a hearty meal, and as the temps cool in my part of the world, warm drinks with a boozy boost have a certain appeal. In this roundup, you’ll see some cocktails we’ve featured before along with some new offerings. Stay tuned for a wider fall cocktail roundup and other collections of cocktails, beer, wine, and more as the year rolls on. For now, have a fantastic International Coffee Day no matter how you’ll enjoy your brew today. — Photo: Getty

1. Caffe Italia Source: Italicus Presented at Tales of the Cocktail, recipe by Lorenzo Antinori



Ingredients:

35ml ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

25ml Fresh Cold Brew Coffee

0.2ml Cardamom Bitters

Garnish with fresh mint

2. Carajillo Tequiero Source: Bribón 2 oz Bribón Tequila Añejo

2 oz Espresso

2 oz Simple syrup



Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled port wine glass. Garnish with 3 espresso beans and enjoy!

3. CAZADORES Café y Café Bustelo Espresso Martini Source: Cazadores Ingredients:

2 oz Tequila Cazadores Café

2 oz Café Bustelo Instant Espresso (prepared and chilled)

Ice

3 coffee beans for garnish



Instructions:

Prepare Café Bustelo Instant Espresso: Dissolve 1 teaspoon of Café Bustelo Instant Espresso in 6 oz of hot water. Allow it to cool and then chill. Fill a shaker with ice. Add Tequila Cazadores Cafe and chilled Café Bustelo Instant Espresso. Shake well until chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans.

4. Clonakilty Irish Coffee Source: Clonakilty 1.5 oz Clonakilty Double Oak Whiskey

1 tsp of Muscovado Brown Sugar

5 oz Fresh Brewed Coffee

Top w Heavy Cream*



Method: Fill Glass with Hot Water to warm glass; empty water when warm. Add Clonakilty Double Oak Whiskey. Add a spoonful of Muscovado Brown Sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add Fresh, Brewed Coffee. Pour Fresh Cream over bar spoon to float. Sprinkle with Cocoa Powder if desired.



Additional Notes: *Fill Clonakilty Shaker with cold Heavy Cream, add a pinch of Sea Salt. Shake thoroughly for 2 mins at beginning of day. Will aerate cream to layer on top of coffee. Store in ice or cold fridge. Give quick shake prior to each drink.

5. Coffee Margarita by Kilinga Source: Kilinga Ingredients:

2 Oz KILINGA BACANORA REPOSADO

2/3 Oz COFFEE LIQUEUR

2/3 Oz FRESH LIME JUICE



Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and fill with ice. Shake hard and strain into a rocks glass then fill with ice. Garnish with a twist of orange and enjoy!

6. Coffee Old Fashioned Source: Four Roses Ingredients:

2 oz. Four Roses Small Batch

½ oz Simple Syrup

2-3 Dashes Coffee Bitters

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Garnish Chocolate Shavings and Espresso Beans



Method:

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass. Stir for thirty seconds or until the cocktail is properly diluted and well chilled. Strain over ice into glass. Garnish.

7. Crystal Clear Espresso Martini Source: Milagro Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Cristalino

.75 Part premium triple sec

.25 Part vanilla-coffee bean syrup*



*Add simple syrup, one vanilla bean and a handful of coffee beans to a pan on low heat, gently simmer, Stir occasionally and remove from heat source. Cool in refrigerator for 30 mins to an hour, before filtering beans from liquid. Syrup will last up to 30 days if refrigerated.

Coffee beans to garnish



Method: Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans.

8. Cutwater Espresso Martini Source: Cutwater Cutwater is a leader in the canned cocktail space and their Espresso Marini is the genuine article with the company’s premium vodka that gets paired with coffee cream liqueur and cold brew coffee flavor.



Learn more here.

9. Drambuie Coffee Paloma Source: Drambuie Created by Drambuie Ambassador Freddy May



Ingredients:

1 part Drambuie

1 part Tequila

1 part Coffee

1 part Grapefruit juice



Method: Pour all the ingredients over ice in a rocks glass or slim highball and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

10. Espresso Martini by Diplomatico Source: Diplomatico Ingredients:

1.5 Parts Diplomatico Planas

1 Part Freshly brewed Espresso

0.5 Part Coffee Liqueur

0.5 Part Sugar Syrup

Coffee beans



Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill with ice, shake vigorously and strain into Coupe or Martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans.

11. Espresso Martini by Kilinga Source: Kilinga Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Kilinga Bacanora Silvestre

1/2 oz Triple Sec

1 oz Espresso

1/4 oz Sugar Syrup

2 Orange Slices



How To Make It:

1. Add two orange slices to a shaker. Add all other ingredients to the shaker with the orange slices. Dust with a little cinnamon and add a twist of orange. Serve.

12. Espresso Tonic (Boozy) Source: Galliano Espresso Directions:

1 oz Galliano Espresso

1 oz Espresso

2 oz Tonic



Just 3 ingredients. Build ingredients into an ice-filled glass; start with a premium tonic. Garnish with lemon zest or wheel.

13. Flat White (Boozy) by Broken Shed Vodka Source: Broken Shed Vodka Method:

1 oz coffee liqueur

1 oz half-and-half

Garnish: 3 coffee bean



Vanilla-Infused Vodka*

Add the vanilla bean to a glass container. Cover with Broken Shed Vodka and let sit at room temperature for 3 days, shaking occasionally. Strain through a cheesecloth-lined sieve and store in the refrigerator.



Directions:

1.5 oz vanilla-infused Broken Shed Vodka 1 oz coffee liqueur1 oz half-and-halfGarnish: 3 coffee beanVanilla-Infused Vodka*Add the vanilla bean to a glass container. Cover with Broken Shed Vodka and let sit at room temperature for 3 days, shaking occasionally. Strain through a cheesecloth-lined sieve and store in the refrigerator.Directions:Stir vanilla-infused Broken Shed Vodka and coffee liqueur over ice, then strain into a chilled glass. Layer the half-and-half on top, and garnish with the coffee beans.

14. Hazelnut Espresso Martini Source: Frangelico

0.5 Part

1.5 Parts

1.5 Part Cold Brew Concentrate or Espresso

0.25 Part Simple Syrup (1:1)



Method:

Ingredients:0.5 Part Frangelico 1.5 Parts SKYY Vodka 1.5 Part Cold Brew Concentrate or Espresso0.25 Part Simple Syrup (1:1)Method:Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with fresh ice, shake vigorously until chilled. Strain into chilled coupe or martini glass & garnish with (3) whole coffee beans.

15. Horseshoe Carajillo Source: Herradura Ingredients:

1 oz Herradura Reposado

1 oz Licor 43

1.5 oz Fresh Espresso

0.5 oz Vanilla Syrup

1 dash Orange Bitters



Method: Shake all ingredients over ice. Fine strain into glass. Garnish with Dehydrated Orange slice and Ground Nutmeg or Cinnamon to dust one half of the drink.

17. Irish Whiskey: Coffee Cocktail (Glendalough Irish Coffee) Source: Glendalough Ingredients:

2 oz. of Glendalough Double Barrel Irish Whiskey

2 Teaspoons of Demerara Sugar

4 oz. of Freshly Brewed Coffee

Topped (slowly) with Heavy Cream

Garnish: Coffee Beans



Directions: Pour freshly brewed coffee into an Irish coffee cup. Add the Demerara sugar and whiskey. Stir all ingredients and top with heavy cream. Garnish with coffee beans.

18. Kōloa Rum Pineapple Coffee Fizz Source: Kōloa 2 oz Kōloa Coffee Rum

.5 oz Honey Syrup (equal parts honey and distilled water)

2 oz Pineapple Juice

.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz Aquafaba

1.5 oz Splash Club Soda



Method: Dry shake Aquafaba in shaker. Combine Kōloa Coffee Rum, honey syrup, pineapple juice and lemon juice in shaker. Shake and strain into glass with ice.



Note: Starting with a dry shake helps the aquafaba begin foaming and aerating before getting diluted by the ice. Following the dry shake, adding the ice strengthens the foam and chills the cocktail.

19. Krakaccino Source: Kraken Rum Ingredients:

2 oz Kraken® Gold Spiced Rum

.05 oz Irish Cream

1 oz Espresso

Whipped Cream

Garnish: Cinnamon Stencil of The Beast



Directions: Combine all ingredients in a glass rimmed with chocolate sauce. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a cinnamon stencil of The Beast.

20. Mezcarajillo Source: Mezcal Amarás Ingredients:

2oz Mezcal Amarás Espadín Reposado

3oz Espresso

1/2oz Agave honey



Method:

Pour Mezcal Amarás Reposado, espresso, agave honey, and ice into a shaker. Shake well.

21. Mocha Mint Bizzy Martini (serves 2) Source: Bizzy Cold Brew (serves 2)



Ingredients:

4 oz. Bizzy Cold Brew concentrate

5 oz. of your favorite Vodka

1.5 oz. Chocolate Mint Bailey’s

Mint leaves to garnish



Directions:



Fill two martini glasses with ice and sparkling water to chill the glass while mixing the ingredients.



Fill a shaker with ice and pour the measured ingredients into the shaker. Shake well for 30 seconds. Note: If you are seeking a classic espresso martini, omit the Bailey’s from the recipe.

Empty the ice and sparkling water from the martini glasses and dispense the shaken ingredients between the two glasses.

22. Oaxacan Coffee Source: Dos Hombres Mezcal Ingredients:

1.5oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

1/4oz. Demerara Syrup

1oz. Cold Brew

3 Dashes Chocolate Mole bitters

3/4oz. Amaro



Method:

Add ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with expressed orange peel. Enjoy!

23. Perfect Blend AKA Spark Plug Source: Angel's Envy Created by Global Head of Brand Education, Angel Teta



Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Angel’s Envy Port Finished Bourbon

1 oz Vanilla Liqueur

2 oz Espresso



Directions:

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with 3 coffee beans or grated cinnamon.

24. Punkuccino by Elysian Brewing Source: Elysian Brewing Boosted by a shot of Stumptown coffee, the Punkuccino is a unique take on the always-popular pumpkin beers that fall around this time of year.



Learn more here.

25. Sleepy Girl Martini Source: Cheeky Cocktails Ingredients:

1 oz Cheeky Cocktails Decaf Espresso Syrup

2 oz Grey Goose Vodka

Coffee beans for garnish



Method:

Shake vigorously over ice. Strain into a Martini or Coupe Glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans for good luck!

26. Spiced Mexican Coffee Source: RumChata

1 oz.

1 oz.

Fill with freshly brewed coffee



How To Prepare:

Ingredients:1 oz. RumChata 1 oz. Camarena Reposado Fill with freshly brewed coffeeHow To Prepare:Add ingredients into a coffee mug/jarro and stir together. Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

27. Tia Cold Fashioned Source: Tia Maria .75 oz Tia Maria

1.5 oz Bourbon

.75 oz Cold Brew Coffee

Orange Twist

Method: Fill the glass with ice and add Tia Maria, Bourbon and Cold brew coffee. Gently stir and garnish with an orange peel. For an intense flavor express the oil of an orange peel over the glass.

28. Tully Honey Espresso Martini Source: Tullamore D.E.W. Created by Clodagh Mai O’Callaghan, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey US Ambassador



Ingredients:

1.5 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Honey

1 part fresh espresso

.5 parts coffee liqueur

.25 parts sugar syrup (regular or dark sugar)



Method:

Combine, shake and strain into glass. Garnish with coffee beans.