Spirit.Ed: Celebrate Labor Day Weekend 2024 With These Adult Beverages

With Labor Day Weekend finally here, the last major holiday for the summer season is all about families squeezing in one more vacation or hosting friends and families for an old-fashioned barbecue. For those who imbibe, we've got some adult beverages in this roundup for Labor Day Weekend 2024. Growing up, Labor Day Weekend would be the last bit of freedom I had as a kid in school and now as an adult, it's remained somewhat the same. I have fond memories of hanging out with my friends for cookouts and kickbacks, and this is well before I dove into the world of cocktails and spirits. But the readers can clearly note that I've surely grown my interest on that front. I'm just as keen to grab a cold can of beer as I am to mix up a Margarita during these gatherings, and I believe we have a nice collection of sips that should cover most bases. I've included brands that I've shared in the Spirit.Ed space previously along with some new entrants. Hopefully, readers will take some inspiration from this roundup to responsibly enjoy some adult beverages. As it is a holiday weekend, I want to hammer home how important it is to drink your beverages in moderation, take a car service if you're too inebriated and don't overindulge if you can help it. Having a cocktail, wine, or brew should be a pleasurable experience, not one we'll regret the next day. As always, sip safely and surely. Have a great Labor Day Weekend.

1. Austin Cocktails Source: Austin Cocktails Austin Cocktails was one of the first Ready-To-Drink canned cocktails I’ve tried and remains a top choice for my all-in-one drink needs to this day. The brand has several flavors for all moods and you don’t need to fuzz over mixing or having the right tools. Just pop open a chilled can or pour it over a tall glass of ice and you’re all set. Learn more here.

2. Batanga Grande Source: Lobos 1707 Tequila Ingredients:

1 parts Tequila Lobos 1707 Joven

2 parts (Mexican Coca-) Cola

Barspoon of salt

1 Lime sliced into wheels Method:

Build in a pitcher, then stir well (traditionally stirred with a knife) and fill with ice. Garnish any punch or rock glass with a lime wedge and salted rim (optional).

3. Belle de Brillet Pamplemousse Source: Belle de Brillet Ingredients:

1.75 oz Belle de Brillet

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

3.5 oz Grapefruit Soda

1 oz Prosecco Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a glass full of ice and stir gently. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

4. Cointreau Spicy Fizz Passionfruit Source: Cointreau Ingredients:

2 oz Cointreau

0.5 oz Fresh Lime

2 Fresh Passion Fruit

1 Slice Thai Chilli Pepper

2 oz Soda Water Directions:

Combine all ingredients apart from soda water in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shaker until well-chilled. Fine strain into a chilled highball glass. Top off with soda water. Garnish with a passion fruit wedge.

5. Cool As A Cucumber Source: Empress 1908 Ingredients:

1.5 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

1 oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

4-5 Cucumber Slices

6-7 Basil Leaves Method: Muddle the cucumber slices in the bottom of your shaker. Add the remaining ingredients and shake on ice. Strain into a chilled rocks glass. Garnish with a basil leaf and cucumber ribbon.

6. Cristalita Source: Cazadores Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Añejo Cristalino

1/2 oz PATRÓN Citronge

1/2 oz agave nectar

2 slices of lime

2 slices of lemon

2 slices of orange

2 cilantro sprigs

1 slice serrano chile Method:

In a cocktail shaker muddle citrus slices, serrano and cilantro. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously, double strain and serve on the rocks. Garnish with lime, orange peel and serrano chile.

7. Daiquiri by Santa Teresa 1796 Source: Santa Teresa 1796 Ingredients:

2 oz Santa Teresa 1796

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice Method: Shake and double strain in coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

8. Drambuie Coffee Paloma Source: Drambuie Ingredients:

1 part Drambuie

1 part Tequila

1 part Coffee

1 part Grapefruit juice Method: Pour all the ingredients over ice in a rocks glass or slim highball and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

9. Dos Equis Dressed Up Source: Dos Equis The concept of “dressing up” a beer usually involves shoving a squeezed quarter of lime into your lager of choice with an optional rim of salt. Dos Equis is fancying up the concept with several other ways to dress up your beer, including using sweet chili, lemon, thyme, and other herbs and spices. Learn more here.

10. Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin Signature Serve Source: Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin 1.5 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

Top off with premium chilled tonic water

Wedge of red grapefruit

Rocks glass Steps:

Fill a rocks glass with with ice. Add the gin and top off with premium chilled tonic water. Garnish with a thick wedge of red grapefruit.

11. Elevated Paloma by Mayenda Tequila Source: Mayenda Tequila INGREDIENTS:

2 parts Mayenda Reposado

1 part Grapefruit juice

0.5 parts Lime juice

0.5 parts Honey syrup (1:1)

A pinch of smoked salt

Top Club Soda Garnish: Brûlée’d grapefruit wedge (Grapefruit slice dipped in honey and torched.) METHOD:

Fill a shaker with ice, add all ingredients together and shake. Strain into a tall glass.

12. Glenfiddich Cobbler Source: Glenfiddich Cobbler Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Glenfiddich 12 Year Sherry Cask

1 ½ ounces Amontillado Sherry

1/2 ounce Simple Syrup Method: Combine all ingredients. Garnish with half orange wheel and serve in Collins style glass filled with crushed/pebble ice.

13. Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret & Tonic Source: Hendrick's (Created by Erik Andersson, Hendrick’s Gin East Coast Brand Ambassador) Ingredients:

2 parts Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret

5 parts premium tonic

Cucumber for garnish Method: Build in a highball glass over ice. Garnish with cucumber slices. For a Cabaret & Sonic, replace half of the tonic with club soda.

14. Jeptha Creed Bourbon Sour Source: Jeptha Creed Ingredients:

1/2 oz Jeptha Creed 4-Grain Straight Bourbon

1 oz Lemon Juice

2 Dash Bitters

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

Orange & Cherry Directions:

Add ingredients and ice to shaker. Shake and strain over ice. Garnish with Orange peel and Cherry.

15. Knob Creek Red All Over Source: Knob Creek INGREDIENTS:

2 parts Knob Creek® 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey

1/2 parts freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 parts simple syrup (equal parts white sugar and water)

1 cucumber slice cut in half

2 strawberries

2 basil leaves

2 ounces of ginger ale

1 lemon wheel (for garnish) METHOD:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle a half cucumber slice, one strawberry and a basil leaf. Add the Knob Creek® Rye Whiskey, lemon juice and simple syrup to the cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake vigorously. Double-strain using a fine mesh strainer into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with ginger ale and lightly stir. Garnish with remaining half slice of cucumber, a lemon wheel, half a strawberry and a basil leaf.

16. Lambrusco Spritz Source: Lambrusco Ingredients:

Avaline Lambrusco

1oz Campari

Splash of Orange Juice

Blood Orange Soda

Garnish with an Orange Slice or Blood Orange Slice Method: Add ice to your preferred glass. Add 1oz Campari. Add a couple glugs of Avaline Lambrusco. Add a splash of orange juice. Stir everything up! Top with your blood orange soda Garnish with an orange slice. Sip and enjoy!

17. Lemon Rye Rickey by Russell's Reserve Source: Russell's Reserve INGREDIENTS:

2 parts Russell’s Reserve 6-Year Old Rye Whiskey

0.75 parts Lemon juice

1 part Lime Cordial

Top w/ club soda METHOD:

Combine all ingredients, except club soda, in a mixing tin and shake with fresh ice. Strain into a highball or Collins glass over fresh ice and top with club soda. Garnish with Lemon & Lime ribbon. *Lime Cordial: 8 ounces (by weight) Lime Juice, 8 ounces (by weight) white granulated sugar, 4 ounces (by weight) lime oleo ** – Mix thoroughly and store in the refrigerator until use.

18. METAXA Sour Source: METAXA Ingredients:

1.7 oz METAXA 12 Stars

0.7 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.3 oz Sugar Syrup

0.7 oz Egg White or 1 tbsp of Meringue



Directions:

Add ice and all ingredients into a shaker and shake well. Strain the ice and dry shake. Pour cocktails into a glass over the ice. Garnish with orange zest.

19. Paloma Rosada Source: Milagro Tequila Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts Milagro Reposado

1/2 part fresh lime juice

4 parts pink grapefruit soda

3 pink grapefruit segments

Kosher Salt Method: Pour all ingredients into a highball glass over ice and stir. Garnish with speared pink grapefruit segments and half kosher salt rim.

20. Piña Colada by BACARDÍ Source: Bacardi Ingredients:

2 oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum

1 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

2 tsp Caster Sugar

1 1/2 oz Fresh Coconut Water

2-4 Chunks of Fresh Pineapple

Pineapple Wedge as Garnish



Method: Add pineapple chunks and sugar to a shaker and gently crush. Pour in the BACARDI superior Rum, pineapple juice and coconut water. Stir with a bar spoon. Shake Vigorously, Serve over crushed ice in a hurricane or highball glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

21. Pineapple Ginger Old Fashioned Source: Monkey Shoulder Ingredients:

2 parts Monkey Shoulder

1/2 part Ginger Pineapple Syrup

3 dashes Tiki Bitters Method:

Combine ice and ingredients in mixing glass. Stir for 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in DOF/Rocks glass. Garnish with pineapple frond and wedge.

22. Pink and Smoky Source: Lo-Fi Ingredients:

1 part Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro

1 part Mezcal Method:

Build over ice in a rocks glass and lightly stir to mix.

23. Planas Chai Tea Source: Diplomatico Ingredients:

1.5 Parts Diplomatico Planas

2 Parts Hot Chai Tea

0.5 Part Coconut Syrup

0.25 Part Fresh Lemon Juice Method: Garnish cinnamon powder

24. Rémy Mojito Source: Remy Martin Ingredients:

1.5 oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal

1 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz Simple syrup

1 oz Sparkling water

Handful of mint Garnish: Mint sprig Directions:

Glassware: Collins glass. 10–12 oz ideal

Tools: Shaker tins, jigger Add all ingredients except sparkling water to shaker tin, shake with a small handful of pebbled ice (this doesn’t break the mint leaves as much which can look a bit messy if so. This is just adding dilution, expressing the mint oils, and aerating the ingredients). Dump ingredients into collins glass over ice, top with sparkling water and garnish with a bountiful mint sprig.

25. Ride On Source: Sailor Jerry (Created by Sebastien Derbomez, William Grant & Sons Manager, Brand Advocacy) Ingredients:

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1/2 parts fresh lemon juice

1/2 parts Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ sauce

1 part pineapple juice

3 parts IPA beer Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into an ice filled highball glass rimmed with GYAO Mango Habanero Seasoning. Top with 3 parts IPA beer of choice. Garnish with a lemon slice.

26. Salty Sea Martini Source: Reyka (Created by Reyka Vodka Ambassador, Jeffrey Naples) Ingredients:

2 parts Reyka Vodka

2 parts olive brine

2 dashes fish sauce Method: Build in a mixing glass over ice and stir until chilled. Serve in martini glass with seaweed garnish.

27. Savoia Spritz Source: SAVOIA Ingredients:

2 oz SAVOIA Americano

2 oz Prosecco

4-5 ice cubes

Garnish with 3 Green Grapes Method: Fill a large wine glass with ice and add the Savoia Americano, then gently pour over the Prosecco. Garnish with three green grapes.

28. Skye Raspberry Collins Source: Isle of Skye 50ml Isle of Skye 8yr

15ml raspberry syrup

25ml fresh lemon juice

Soda ‘Garnish with 2 raspberries & a lemon twist

Served: on the rocks, highball glass

29. St-Germain Hugo Spritz Source: St-Germain Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz St-Germain

2 oz Martini Prosecco

2 oz Soda Water

8-10 Mint Leaves

Lime Wedge For Garnish

Mint Sprig For Garnish Method: Add ice into a wine glass. Pour in St-Germain and add approximately eight mint leaves. Top with sparkling wine and soda water. Stir the drink to combine all of the ingredients. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.

30. St-Rémy Signature Summer Teatime Source: St-Rémy Signature Ingredients:

1.3 oz St-Rémy Signature

2 oz Elderflower liqueur

0,7 oz Artisanal white grape soda

½ Lime

1 Edible Flower

2 Fresh Tea Leaves Directions:

Prepare the artisanal white grape tea soda in a siphon filled with 500 ml fresh white grape juice and 6g Earl Grey tea, brewed for 12 hours. Put the fresh lime and elderflower liqueur in a shaker and crush gently. Pour the St-Remy Signature and ice cubes, and shake. Double strain into an ice-filled footed glass

31. Surfside Source: Cole Quigley for Surfside Surfside has emerged as one of the leaders in the growing Ready-To-Drink (RTD) space and is one of my favorite brands. What I like about them is that they use real vodka, juice, and sugar, and only clock in at 100 calories a can. They also have hard iced teas that are boosted with vodka. Learn more here.

32. Tropical Beaches, Inc. Source: Hudson Whiskey Ingredients:

2 parts Hudson Whiskey Short Stack

1 part Pineapple Ginger syrup

1 part Pineapple Juice

½ part Tonic Syrup

Ginger Beer

Angostura Bitters Method: Shake Short Stack, pineapple ginger syrup, pineapple juice and tonic syrup with ice to chill. Strain into rocks glass over crushed ice. Top with ginger beer and 4 dashes of Angostura bitters.

33. Tully Honey Irish Mojito Source: Tullamore Dew (Created by Clodagh Mai O’Callaghan, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey US Ambassador) Ingredients:

1.5 parts of Tullamore D.E.W. Honey

1 fresh lime

Fresh mint

1.5 parts of ginger beer or club soda

1 part Simple syrup Method:

Take a couple of slices of lime and place them into a glass. Place 4 – 5 mint leaves on top and using a muddler, gently press down and twist to help release the flavors from the lime and mint. The goal here is to release the flavors without turning the lime and mint to mush. Combine with the additional ingredients and garnish with a lime.