Check Out Our 2024 Labor Day Weekend Adult Beverages Guide
Spirit.Ed: Celebrate Labor Day Weekend 2024 With These Adult Beverages
1. Austin Cocktails
Austin Cocktails was one of the first Ready-To-Drink canned cocktails I’ve tried and remains a top choice for my all-in-one drink needs to this day. The brand has several flavors for all moods and you don’t need to fuzz over mixing or having the right tools. Just pop open a chilled can or pour it over a tall glass of ice and you’re all set.
Learn more here.
2. Batanga Grande
Ingredients:
1 parts Tequila Lobos 1707 Joven
2 parts (Mexican Coca-) Cola
Barspoon of salt
1 Lime sliced into wheels
Method:
Build in a pitcher, then stir well (traditionally stirred with a knife) and fill with ice. Garnish any punch or rock glass with a lime wedge and salted rim (optional).
3. Belle de Brillet Pamplemousse
Ingredients:
1.75 oz Belle de Brillet
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
3.5 oz Grapefruit Soda
1 oz Prosecco
Directions:
Pour all ingredients into a glass full of ice and stir gently. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.
4. Cointreau Spicy Fizz Passionfruit
Ingredients:
2 oz Cointreau
0.5 oz Fresh Lime
2 Fresh Passion Fruit
1 Slice Thai Chilli Pepper
2 oz Soda Water
Directions:
Combine all ingredients apart from soda water in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shaker until well-chilled. Fine strain into a chilled highball glass. Top off with soda water. Garnish with a passion fruit wedge.
5. Cool As A Cucumber
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin
1 oz Lemon Juice
1 oz Simple Syrup
4-5 Cucumber Slices
6-7 Basil Leaves
Method: Muddle the cucumber slices in the bottom of your shaker. Add the remaining ingredients and shake on ice. Strain into a chilled rocks glass. Garnish with a basil leaf and cucumber ribbon.
6. Cristalita
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Añejo Cristalino
1/2 oz PATRÓN Citronge
1/2 oz agave nectar
2 slices of lime
2 slices of lemon
2 slices of orange
2 cilantro sprigs
1 slice serrano chile
Method:
In a cocktail shaker muddle citrus slices, serrano and cilantro. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously, double strain and serve on the rocks. Garnish with lime, orange peel and serrano chile.
7. Daiquiri by Santa Teresa 1796
Ingredients:
2 oz Santa Teresa 1796
0.75 oz Simple Syrup
0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Method: Shake and double strain in coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel.
8. Drambuie Coffee Paloma
Ingredients:
1 part Drambuie
1 part Tequila
1 part Coffee
1 part Grapefruit juice
Method: Pour all the ingredients over ice in a rocks glass or slim highball and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.
9. Dos Equis Dressed Up
The concept of “dressing up” a beer usually involves shoving a squeezed quarter of lime into your lager of choice with an optional rim of salt. Dos Equis is fancying up the concept with several other ways to dress up your beer, including using sweet chili, lemon, thyme, and other herbs and spices.
Learn more here.
10. Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin Signature Serve
1.5 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin
Top off with premium chilled tonic water
Wedge of red grapefruit
Rocks glass
Steps:
Fill a rocks glass with with ice. Add the gin and top off with premium chilled tonic water. Garnish with a thick wedge of red grapefruit.
11. Elevated Paloma by Mayenda Tequila
INGREDIENTS:
2 parts Mayenda Reposado
1 part Grapefruit juice
0.5 parts Lime juice
0.5 parts Honey syrup (1:1)
A pinch of smoked salt
Top Club Soda
Garnish: Brûlée’d grapefruit wedge (Grapefruit slice dipped in honey and torched.)
METHOD:
Fill a shaker with ice, add all ingredients together and shake. Strain into a tall glass.
12. Glenfiddich Cobbler
Ingredients:
1 ½ ounces Glenfiddich 12 Year Sherry Cask
1 ½ ounces Amontillado Sherry
1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
Method: Combine all ingredients. Garnish with half orange wheel and serve in Collins style glass filled with crushed/pebble ice.
13. Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret & Tonic
(Created by Erik Andersson, Hendrick’s Gin East Coast Brand Ambassador)
Ingredients:
2 parts Hendrick’s Grand Cabaret
5 parts premium tonic
Cucumber for garnish
Method: Build in a highball glass over ice. Garnish with cucumber slices. For a Cabaret & Sonic, replace half of the tonic with club soda.
14. Jeptha Creed Bourbon Sour
Ingredients:
1/2 oz Jeptha Creed 4-Grain Straight Bourbon
1 oz Lemon Juice
2 Dash Bitters
3/4 oz Simple Syrup
Orange & Cherry
Directions:
Add ingredients and ice to shaker. Shake and strain over ice. Garnish with Orange peel and Cherry.
15. Knob Creek Red All Over
INGREDIENTS:
2 parts Knob Creek® 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey
1/2 parts freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 parts simple syrup (equal parts white sugar and water)
1 cucumber slice cut in half
2 strawberries
2 basil leaves
2 ounces of ginger ale
1 lemon wheel (for garnish)
METHOD:
In a cocktail shaker, muddle a half cucumber slice, one strawberry and a basil leaf. Add the Knob Creek® Rye Whiskey, lemon juice and simple syrup to the cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake vigorously. Double-strain using a fine mesh strainer into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with ginger ale and lightly stir. Garnish with remaining half slice of cucumber, a lemon wheel, half a strawberry and a basil leaf.
16. Lambrusco Spritz
Ingredients:
Avaline Lambrusco
1oz Campari
Splash of Orange Juice
Blood Orange Soda
Garnish with an Orange Slice or Blood Orange Slice
Method: Add ice to your preferred glass. Add 1oz Campari. Add a couple glugs of Avaline Lambrusco. Add a splash of orange juice. Stir everything up! Top with your blood orange soda Garnish with an orange slice. Sip and enjoy!
17. Lemon Rye Rickey by Russell's Reserve
INGREDIENTS:
2 parts Russell’s Reserve 6-Year Old Rye Whiskey
0.75 parts Lemon juice
1 part Lime Cordial
Top w/ club soda
METHOD:
Combine all ingredients, except club soda, in a mixing tin and shake with fresh ice. Strain into a highball or Collins glass over fresh ice and top with club soda. Garnish with Lemon & Lime ribbon.
*Lime Cordial: 8 ounces (by weight) Lime Juice, 8 ounces (by weight) white granulated sugar, 4 ounces (by weight) lime oleo ** – Mix thoroughly and store in the refrigerator until use.
18. METAXA Sour
Ingredients:
1.7 oz METAXA 12 Stars
0.7 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.3 oz Sugar Syrup
0.7 oz Egg White or 1 tbsp of Meringue
Directions:
Add ice and all ingredients into a shaker and shake well. Strain the ice and dry shake. Pour cocktails into a glass over the ice. Garnish with orange zest.
19. Paloma Rosada
Ingredients:
1 1/2 parts Milagro Reposado
1/2 part fresh lime juice
4 parts pink grapefruit soda
3 pink grapefruit segments
Kosher Salt
Method: Pour all ingredients into a highball glass over ice and stir. Garnish with speared pink grapefruit segments and half kosher salt rim.
20. Piña Colada by BACARDÍ
Ingredients:
2 oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum
1 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice
2 tsp Caster Sugar
1 1/2 oz Fresh Coconut Water
2-4 Chunks of Fresh Pineapple
Pineapple Wedge as Garnish
Method: Add pineapple chunks and sugar to a shaker and gently crush. Pour in the BACARDI superior Rum, pineapple juice and coconut water. Stir with a bar spoon. Shake Vigorously, Serve over crushed ice in a hurricane or highball glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.
21. Pineapple Ginger Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
2 parts Monkey Shoulder
1/2 part Ginger Pineapple Syrup
3 dashes Tiki Bitters
Method:
Combine ice and ingredients in mixing glass. Stir for 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in DOF/Rocks glass. Garnish with pineapple frond and wedge.
22. Pink and Smoky
Ingredients:
1 part Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro
1 part Mezcal
Method:
Build over ice in a rocks glass and lightly stir to mix.
23. Planas Chai Tea
Ingredients:
1.5 Parts Diplomatico Planas
2 Parts Hot Chai Tea
0.5 Part Coconut Syrup
0.25 Part Fresh Lemon Juice
Method: Garnish cinnamon powder
24. Rémy Mojito
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal
1 oz fresh lime juice
0.5 oz Simple syrup
1 oz Sparkling water
Handful of mint
Garnish: Mint sprig
Directions:
Glassware: Collins glass. 10–12 oz ideal
Tools: Shaker tins, jigger
Add all ingredients except sparkling water to shaker tin, shake with a small handful of pebbled ice (this doesn’t break the mint leaves as much which can look a bit messy if so. This is just adding dilution, expressing the mint oils, and aerating the ingredients). Dump ingredients into collins glass over ice, top with sparkling water and garnish with a bountiful mint sprig.
25. Ride On
(Created by Sebastien Derbomez, William Grant & Sons Manager, Brand Advocacy)
Ingredients:
2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
1/2 parts fresh lemon juice
1/2 parts Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ sauce
1 part pineapple juice
3 parts IPA beer
Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into an ice filled highball glass rimmed with GYAO Mango Habanero Seasoning. Top with 3 parts IPA beer of choice. Garnish with a lemon slice.
26. Salty Sea Martini
(Created by Reyka Vodka Ambassador, Jeffrey Naples)
Ingredients:
2 parts Reyka Vodka
2 parts olive brine
2 dashes fish sauce
Method: Build in a mixing glass over ice and stir until chilled. Serve in martini glass with seaweed garnish.
27. Savoia Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz SAVOIA Americano
2 oz Prosecco
4-5 ice cubes
Garnish with 3 Green Grapes
Method: Fill a large wine glass with ice and add the Savoia Americano, then gently pour over the Prosecco. Garnish with three green grapes.
28. Skye Raspberry Collins
50ml Isle of Skye 8yr
15ml raspberry syrup
25ml fresh lemon juice
Soda
‘Garnish with 2 raspberries & a lemon twist
Served: on the rocks, highball glass
29. St-Germain Hugo Spritz
Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz St-Germain
2 oz Martini Prosecco
2 oz Soda Water
8-10 Mint Leaves
Lime Wedge For Garnish
Mint Sprig For Garnish
Method: Add ice into a wine glass. Pour in St-Germain and add approximately eight mint leaves. Top with sparkling wine and soda water. Stir the drink to combine all of the ingredients. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.
30. St-Rémy Signature Summer Teatime
Ingredients:
1.3 oz St-Rémy Signature
2 oz Elderflower liqueur
0,7 oz Artisanal white grape soda
½ Lime
1 Edible Flower
2 Fresh Tea Leaves
Directions:
Prepare the artisanal white grape tea soda in a siphon filled with 500 ml fresh white grape juice and 6g Earl Grey tea, brewed for 12 hours. Put the fresh lime and elderflower liqueur in a shaker and crush gently. Pour the St-Remy Signature and ice cubes, and shake. Double strain into an ice-filled footed glass
31. Surfside
Surfside has emerged as one of the leaders in the growing Ready-To-Drink (RTD) space and is one of my favorite brands. What I like about them is that they use real vodka, juice, and sugar, and only clock in at 100 calories a can. They also have hard iced teas that are boosted with vodka.
Learn more here.
32. Tropical Beaches, Inc.
Ingredients:
2 parts Hudson Whiskey Short Stack
1 part Pineapple Ginger syrup
1 part Pineapple Juice
½ part Tonic Syrup
Ginger Beer
Angostura Bitters
Method: Shake Short Stack, pineapple ginger syrup, pineapple juice and tonic syrup with ice to chill. Strain into rocks glass over crushed ice. Top with ginger beer and 4 dashes of Angostura bitters.
33. Tully Honey Irish Mojito
(Created by Clodagh Mai O’Callaghan, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey US Ambassador)
Ingredients:
1.5 parts of Tullamore D.E.W. Honey
1 fresh lime
Fresh mint
1.5 parts of ginger beer or club soda
1 part Simple syrup
Method:
Take a couple of slices of lime and place them into a glass. Place 4 – 5 mint leaves on top and using a muddler, gently press down and twist to help release the flavors from the lime and mint. The goal here is to release the flavors without turning the lime and mint to mush. Combine with the additional ingredients and garnish with a lime.
34. Watermelon Crush
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey
4 oz Watermelon Puree
1 oz Mint Simple Syrup*
.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
2 oz Club Soda
Garnish: Fresh Watermelon
*Mint Simple Syrup: Combine ½ cup turbinado sugar and ¾ cup fresh mint in a heatproof bowl. Add ½ cup boiling water and stir until the sugar dissolves. Steep the mint leaves for 15-minutes.Strain before use.
Directions: Combine all ingredients, excluding club soda, to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake ingredients until cold. Fill a Collins Glass with crushed ice and strain ingredients into the glass. Top with club soda and garnish with a fresh watermelon wedge.
Spirit.Ed: Celebrate Labor Day Weekend 2024 With These Adult Beverages was originally published on cassiuslife.com