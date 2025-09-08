Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Some of Olandria Carthen’s Most Stylish Looks

Published on September 8, 2025

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

We loved our favorite ‘Bama Barbie’s looks while watching her serve and win America’s heart on the hit show Love Island. Since leaving the villa, Olandria Carthen has been spotted several times, breaking the Internet, sporting one fashionable look after another.

The Love Island season 7 breakout star is known for her authenticity, country soul and unique fashion from her legendary Nyxolandria gloss combo to her rocking high heels walking across the sands of Fiji on the show.

Carthen, 27, won second place alongside Nic Vansteenberge on the dating series. She is a native of Alabama with a degree from Tuskegee.

If you’re like me and can’t get enough of her trendy yet sophisticated looks, we’ve compiled a list of some of her most stylish outfits from outside the villa.

1. Her look Attending the 2025 VMAs

Her look Attending the 2025 VMAs Source:Getty

Olandria Carthen attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 

(Source: Getty)

2. A Trip to the Big Apple

3. US Open 2025

US Open 2025 Source:Getty

Olandria Carthen attending the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2025.

(Source: Getty)

4. Another Gorgeous Look in the Big Apple

Another Gorgeous Look in the Big Apple Source:Getty

5. Stuntin’ In Teen Vogue

6. Looking Like a Bombshell For The Love Island Reunion

7. 2025 VMAs After Party

2025 VMAs After Party Source:Getty

8. Nightlife in New York

Nightlife in New York Source:Getty

9. Bold and Colorful in New York

Bold and Colorful in New York Source:Getty

10. Rare Beauty’s Rare Eau de Parfum Launch Party

Rare Beauty's Rare Eau de Parfum Launch Party Source:Getty
