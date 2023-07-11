Unless you’ve been living under a rock, all that anyone can talk about right now is Keke Palmer and the drama that ensued after she went to see Diamond-selling R&B king Usher at his residency show currently taking over Las Vegas.
Refresh your memory below to peep the steam these two entertainers were cooking up on stage earlier this week:
As innocent as their on-stage nature appeared to be, things unfortunately went sour for Keke at home before she could barely leave Park MGM when her baby daddy Darius Daulton now-infamously — dare we say it? — ‘shut-shamed’ her see-through dress via Twitter. After six days of controversy, he still shows no signs of deleting the scathing criticism, yet found a few spare minutes to clear pictures of her from his social media pages completely.
https://twitter.com/dvulton/status/1676667813531111424
It’s unfortunate that drama is already plaguing the new parents, both experiencing parenthood for the first time at that, and we can only hope they work it out for love’s sake. Granted, we’re sure a lot of you out there are out for blood for the man now being mocked as “Keke’s BD,” but with young love comes mistakes and we’ll be rooting for these two.
As a small incentive on our behalf, we wanted to help our guy Darius remember that both Keke and Usher are entertainers; getting sexy on stage is part of the job! From suggestive serenading as you see in the viral clip above to more theatric stage performances that are dripping with sexual energy — literally in some cases! — it’s best to look at it all as purely entertainment. We put together a few examples to get the point across.
Take a look below at 10 of the sexist live musical performances we could think of — get a towel, just in case:
The post Some Like It Hot! 10 Sexiest Live Music Performances appeared first on Black America Web.
1. Every Time Janet Performed “Would You Mind” On Her 2001 / 2002 ‘All For You Tour’
2. Normani Giving Teyana Taylor A Lap Dance (And Tributing Janet) While Performing “Wild Side” At The 2021 VMAs
3. Prince In Ass-Less Chaps Performing “Gett Off” At The 1991 VMAs
4. Beyoncé, Kelly And Michelle Of Destiny’s Child Giving Lapdances To Terrence Howard, Nelly And Magic Johnson, Respectively, While Performing “Cater 2 U” At The 2005 BET Awards
5. Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion As Scissor Sisters While Performing “WAP” At The 2021 GRAMMYs
6. Every Time Nicki Minaj Squatted In Star Pasties During Her 2014 HOT 97 Summer Jam Set
7. Jennifer Lopez Straddles Maluma’s Piano While Performing “Pa’ Ti” And “Lonely” At The 2020 AMAs
8. Rihanna Whining On Drake While Performing “Work” At The 2016 BRIT Awards
9. Beyoncé Grinds All Over The Stage With Jay-Z While Performing “Drunk In Love” At The 2014 GRAMMYs
10. Usher Gets Wet And Shirtless While Performing “Confessions Pt II” And “Yeah!” At The 2004 VMAs
