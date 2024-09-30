Listen Live
Social Media Salutes The Legendary Dikembe Mutombo

September 30, 2024

Denver Nuggets versus the Sacramento Kings

Source: John Leyba / Getty

Dikembe Mutombo, the shot-blocking NBA legend and member of its Hall of Fame, has passed away. He was only 58.
NBA analyst Shams Charania reported that Mutombo passed away from brain cancer. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement announcing the eight-time NBA All-Star, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and beloved philanthropist’s death. “Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA,” said Silver. “Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.” OG NBA fans remember Mount Mutombo blocking shots and famously wagging his finger at anyone who tried him when he was protecting the rim.
Even before his playing days were over, Mutombo began helping the people of his native Democratic Republic of the Congo, a passion that saw him open a school and hospital via his charity. He also served as a Global Ambassador for the NBA. As soon as news of his passing broke, Xitter began going up for Mutombo, saluting him for his exploits on the court and a life well-played. Former NBA player and teammate Maurice Taylor offered up kind words. “It almost does [Dikembe] a disservice to just talk about him as a Hall of Fame basketball player, because he was so much more than a player,” the 10-year NBA veteran told NewsOne. “He always raised money for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, specifically Kinshasa, the capital city where he was born. He built a multi-million dollar hospital there, Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital, named in honor of his mother. His mission was to ensure that people there, regardless of income, would have access to quality, specialized care.“He financed a lot of it himself, but he also reached out to all the NBA players he knew to raise money. Every summer, he invited us out to the hospital site to see it come to fruition. He was the first person to educate me on the strife and torment that people of the Congo experienced on such enriched land. And he was an NBA global ambassador long after he retired. He paved the way. Players like Luol Deng learned from him.”
Rest in powerful peace Dikembe Mutombo.

