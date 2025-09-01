Listen Live
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”

Published on September 1, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Awards 2025 - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Snoop Dogg is now responding to all the backlash he received last week regarding his anti-LGBTQ comments about a Disney movie.

The West Coast legend appeared in the comment section of a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post, where TS Madison criticized his comments during a recent episode of TMZ Live.

Now, he has apologized and is open to learning more about the LGBTQ community.

Related Stories

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons,” Snoop said. “All my gay friends [know] what’s up they been calling me with love my bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old … teach me how to learn I’m not perfect.”

However, The Hollywood Reporter is now claiming that the apology is “fake” and wasn’t even written by him. His team is unsure who did.

It all began when Snoop appeared on the It’s Giving podcast and shared with the host the story of the time he took his grandson to see Lightyear. The movie features Uzo Aduba, who plays Alisha Hawthorne, a lesbian character. In one scene, it shows her having a kid, so Snoop’s grandson asked him how two women could do that.

“I didn’t come here for this sh-t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” Snoop said, explaining he wasn’t equipped to educate his grandson.

“So it’s like, f-ck me, I’m scared to go to the movies now,” he continued. “Like, y’all throwing me in the middle of sh-t that I don’t have an answer for.”

He adds, “It threw me for a loop. We have to show that at this age? Like, they’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Snoop wasn’t alone with his takeaway because, upon the film’s release in 2022, it wasn’t shown in other countries due to its view on same-sex marriages, and a scene with a same-sex kiss was initially cut before more controversy led to it being re-added.

Now that Snoop has apologized, see how social media is reacting.

Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

More from 97.9 The Box
More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close