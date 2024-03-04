These AI science experiments are getting out of hand. A TikTok account recently went viral after posting a series of our favorite rappers if they were white. In this day and age of AI, this stuff is getting scary. Hip-hop legends like Tupac, Lil Wayne, Biggie, & more were put through the Ai generator. Shoot, they even got Jay-Z looking like Homer Simpson.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
Check out all these crazy AI photos of our legendary black rappers, turned white below.
RELATED: Whoa: Meet Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter [Photos]
RELATED: You Wouldn’t Believe Which Celebrity Spoke To Both Pac & Biggie Right Before Their Untimely Deaths
RELATED: Bun B: Jay Z Is Getting Richer And He Is Not Wearing Things That Make Him Look Rich, Rich Or Famous
SMH: AI Generator Turned These Rappers White [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1. Snoop Dogg
2. Tupac
3. Lil Wayne
4. Jay-Z
5. Kanye West
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Rodeo News: That Mexican OT Added To Bun B's 'All-American Takeover' On March 12
-
Win $250 Cash PLUS Usher Concert Tickets!!
-
97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
-
Mint Condition’s Stokely Joins Cast As The Iconic Rick James In ‘Super Freak: The Rick James Story’ Musical
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Mike Jones Says He Has The '281-330-8004' Number Again