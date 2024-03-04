97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

These AI science experiments are getting out of hand. A TikTok account recently went viral after posting a series of our favorite rappers if they were white. In this day and age of AI, this stuff is getting scary. Hip-hop legends like Tupac, Lil Wayne, Biggie, & more were put through the Ai generator. Shoot, they even got Jay-Z looking like Homer Simpson.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Check out all these crazy AI photos of our legendary black rappers, turned white below.

RELATED: Whoa: Meet Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter [Photos]

RELATED: You Wouldn’t Believe Which Celebrity Spoke To Both Pac & Biggie Right Before Their Untimely Deaths

RELATED: Bun B: Jay Z Is Getting Richer And He Is Not Wearing Things That Make Him Look Rich, Rich Or Famous

SMH: AI Generator Turned These Rappers White [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com