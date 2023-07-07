Skip Bayless’ ‘Undisputed’ On Hiatus Amid Struggle To Find Shannon Sharpe Replacement

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Skip Bayless, like many show hosts during the summer, will take vacation until late August.

The Undisputed host, however, is taking an extended break for a reason other than some well-deserved rest; a lack of a co-host. On July 5, the show’s official Twitter account announced the show would return on Aug. 28.

According to Front Office Sports, the two-month break is because Bayless can’t find someone to replace the electric personality that is Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe’s departure happened relatively quickly, and it’s been a challenging task to find the next person worthy of debating Bayless on a daily basis.

“Shannon’s exit moved way faster than they expected,” a source told Front Office. “So they had no choice but to go on hiatus. Skip has never done anything like this during all his years at FS1 or ESPN. Not being on the air during all these NBA moves is killing him.”

The report also notes that potential new hosts include Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson, both of which were some key names dropped amid ESPN’s latest round of layoffs.

Another name Bayless has floated is TNT’s Charles Barkley, as the two are often at a war of words anyway.

“Charles Barkley would be my dream debate partner on Undisputed,” Bayless said on The Skip Bayless Show. “I would dive out of bed, every morning out here in Los Angeles at 2 o’clock in the morning to get to work with Charles. Please, Charles. Please come and, please, work with me — me, this damn idiot. What a joy it would be to do battle every day with Charles Barkley, live, on television.”

Bayless has taken a more positive approach to the hiatus, tweeting that the break will give him a chance to revamp the show with some fresh energy as the NFL season begins. And yes, of course, he had to mention LeBron.

“LeBron isn’t the only one in the lab this summer. Can’t wait to unveil Undisputed just in time for football season,” he tweeted.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Undisputed reportedly being in disarray below.

