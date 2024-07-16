Skip Bayless To Leave FS1's 'Undisputed,' Social Media Reactions
Skip Bayless To Leave FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ This Summer, Social Media Imagines LeBron James’ Reaction
The world of sports media pundits is constantly changing, and one of the most polarizing of the last few decades is stepping back. Skip Bayless has announced that he’s leaving his role as the co-host of Undisputed, as first revealed to the New York Post. His last show on the FS1 network will air later this summer after hosting it for the previous eight years and signing a $32 million four-year contract extension in 2021. Despite being the show’s creator, he is not leaving with it, and some semblance of the show will continue to air after he’s already out of the door. Upon leaving ESPN after 12 years and making one of the most dynamic sports talk shows in history in First Take with Stephen A Smith, he joined FS1 in 2016 to recreate that magic alongside Shannon Sharpe. Skip and Shannon: Undisputed started off well but soured when the Hall of Fame NFL player felt disrespected. Sharpe eventually left the show in the summer of 2023, later revealing to his new co-host, Stephen A Smith, what one of their biggest riffs came during a 2022 Tom Brady debate. “This man is still playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35,” says Bayless, noting Sharpe’s 2003 retirement. “Every time I call something into question, you think it means I’m jealous,” Sharpe retorts. “I did what I did. You make it seem like I was a bum. I’m in the f-king Hall of Fame. I got three Super Bowls.” “So what?” responds Bayless as Sharp gets so angry that he takes his glasses off to ask why he took a personal shot at him. So now, for the second summer in a row, the show will undergo a huge shakeup and have an uncertain future. Social media has, however, grown tired of Bayless LeBron-hating antics and is ready to see him go. See the reactions below.
