Sister, Sister: 10 Photos Of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles We Love
It’s the family ties and sisterhood for us: Solange & Bey toast in LA.On October 19, the RENAISSANCE Queen uploaded a carousel of images online. In them, she posed with her mother, Tina Knowles, and husband, Jay Z, in a glamorous Stella McCartney suit with rhinestone details. She also took her turn at conducting an orchestra in one of the video captures. However, the content we are still swooning over featured a moment between the sisters themselves. The two seem to be toasting Solange’s production in the image. Each sister beamed at the camera with glasses of bubbly in their hands. Beyoncé shined in her pinstriped sequin ensemble, while Solange is more demure in black and white. Queen Bey’s snaps remind us of the powerful connection between the Knowles sisters. The pair continue to inspire fans with their mutual support and shared successes. RELATED: Beyoncé’s Face Card And White Fashion Slay Have Fans Going Wild
Beyoncé and Solange Knowles in Photos: Then and NowBeyoncé’s presence at Solange’s concert is just one example of how these two always have each other’s backs. Their relationship goes far beyond the spotlight, with both sisters consistently lifting each other up during pivotal moments. From dancing at each other’s Coachella performances and accompanying the other on red carpets to showing up at endearing moments such as weddings and historic career accomplishments, they do not miss a beat. Let’s look at some of the most iconic moments we’ve seen from Beyoncé and Solange over the years. Then until now, these Texas girls have grown from music hopefuls to icons and are nothing to play with. RELATED: 10 Times Solange Knowles Was Our Style Muse
1. Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Met Gala Party
After the 2016 Met Gala, Solange Knowles and Beyoncé attended the Balmain and Olivier Rousteing after party. Each Knowles sister played with textures.
2. 30th Annual American Music Awards
Beyoncé and Solange are all smiles at the 30th Annual American Music Awards in LA. Bey rocked a straight blonde look while Solange wore wavy multi-colored micro braids.
3. Vera Wang Spring 2012 RTW (New York Fashion Week)
It’s giving front row status! Beyoncé and Solange Knowles sit pretty at Vera Wang’s spring 2012 runway show.
4. EiGHT MiLLiON Ginza Gates Store Opening
Beyoncé and her sister Solange Knowles attended the EiGHT MiLLiON Ginza Gates store opening in Tokyp in 2008. The trip came on the heels of her “I Am…Sasha Fierce” album.
5. 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Solange Knowles and Beyoncé slayed the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Solange chose dark tresses and a black bubble fit. Conversely, Beyoncé gave ice princess. Queen Bey wore a princess blue gown with silver sequin and blonde bob length curls.
6. Outside MTV's "TRL"
Beyoncé Knowles and Solange are giving us all the ’90s vibes at MTV’s “TRL.” Get into Bey’s blonde tight curls, denim, and NYC fitted alongside Solange’s Aztec bucket hat, ponytail, and patchwork skirt.
7. A Party: Relief For Haiti Edition Benefiting Yele Haiti
Solange Knowles and Beyoncé Knowles attended the Relief For Haiti Edition party in January 2010. Solange did her thing in a short chic cut on the ones and twos. Beyonce gave us a classic blonde look and red lip.
8. 2007 MTV Video Music Awards
Solange Knowles and Beyoncé arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards in the Palms Casino Resort on September 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both look stunning in silver, white, and gold metallics.
9. Samantha Thavasa Launch
Solange and Beyoncé Knowles wave to cameras while attending the Samantha Thavasa launch event in Tokyo. Both give fun and flirty fits with shiny metal purses from Samantha Thayasa.
10. The Teen Choice Awards 2001
Beyoncé Knowles posed with her sister Solange at The Teen Choice Awards 2001. The two owned 2000s style in bright colors, accessories, and denim.
