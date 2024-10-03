Listen Live
Sistah Sistah: 20 Celebs Who Serve As Our Imaginary Big Sisters

Published on October 3, 2024

Amazon MGM Studios And Prime Video Upfront

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Sisterhood is one of the most nurturing relationships you could ever have. Beyond blood, an alliance is built between sisters,  sharing a unique connection that only they can explain.

If you do not have sisters, do not fret. Sisterhood can also be a strong bond — that doesn’t have to necessarily be sustained by sharing the same the DNA. Sisters can be your sorority sisters, classmates, friends or even coworkers.

Our team at RNB Philly put together a list of Black Celebrities that serve as our universal big sisters.

Check out 20 Celebrities Who Are Our Imaginary Big Sisters in Our Heads

1. Beyonce

Beyonce
Source: Getty

2. Ashanti

Ashanti
Source: Getty

3. Brandy

Brandy
Source: Getty

4. Cardi B

Cardi B
Source: Getty

5. La La Anthony

La La Anthony
Source: Getty

6. Ciara

Ciara
Source: Getty

7. Cassie

Cassie
Source: Getty

8. Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles
Source: Getty

9. Eve

Eve
Source: Getty

10. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor
Source: Getty

11. Mya

Mya
Source: Getty

12. Monica

Monica
Source: Getty

13. Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan
Source: Getty

14. Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders
Source: CS

15. City Girls

City Girls
Source: Getty

16. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion
Source: Getty

17. Lauren London

Lauren London
Source: Getty

18. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland
Source: Getty

19. Rihanna

Rihanna
Source: Getty

20. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer
Source: Getty

Sistah Sistah: 20 Celebrities Who Are Our Imaginary Big Sisters in Our Heads was originally published on rnbphilly.com

