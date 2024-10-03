Sistah Sistah: 20 Celebrities Who Are Our Imaginary Big Sisters in Our Heads

Sistah Sistah: 20 Celebs Who Serve As Our Imaginary Big Sisters
Sisterhood is one of the most nurturing relationships you could ever have. Beyond blood, an alliance is built between sisters, sharing a unique connection that only they can explain.
If you do not have sisters, do not fret. Sisterhood can also be a strong bond — that doesn’t have to necessarily be sustained by sharing the same the DNA. Sisters can be your sorority sisters, classmates, friends or even coworkers.
Our team at RNB Philly put together a list of Black Celebrities that serve as our universal big sisters.
Check out 20 Celebrities Who Are Our Imaginary Big Sisters in Our Heads
1. Beyonce
2. Ashanti
3. Brandy
4. Cardi B
5. La La Anthony
6. Ciara
7. Cassie
8. Solange Knowles
9. Eve
10. Teyana Taylor
11. Mya
12. Monica
13. Jazmine Sullivan
14. Jasmine Sanders
15. City Girls
16. Megan Thee Stallion
17. Lauren London
18. Kelly Rowland
19. Rihanna
20. Keke Palmer
