Shyne Eloquently Rips Sean “Diddy” Combs: “This Is Someone Who Destroyed My Life”

Per Digital Music News:

Shyne didn’t have anything kind to say about his former boss, Sean “Diddy” Combs, in the wake of his arrest. Former Bad Boy artist and now current Leader of the Opposition in Belize, Moses “Shyne” Barrow, born Jamal Barrow, broke his silence about Diddy after law enforcement took him into federal custody.During a press conference, Barrow was asked about the Diddler’s arrest and did not mince words about the disgraced mogul. Barrow spoke on his arrest following the infamous 1999 nightclub incident in which he attended a party with Diddy and then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.A fight broke out, shots were fired, and three people sustained injuries. According to multiple accounts, Diddy was the one who pulled the trigger, but Shyne was blamed . Shyne was found guilty and served nine years in prison.

One of the things that I would never wish on my worst enemy is to be incarcerated or to be sick, to be bedridden. So I take no joy in anyone’s challenges, whether with the criminal justice system or otherwise.

But I’d just like to clarify, you have to be truthful in the description of the relationship. This is someone who, in essence, testified against me when I was on trial, when I was an 18-year-old kid just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud and do what all of us want to do, be recognized for our talent and take over the world.

This is not someone who I vacationed with, this is someone who destroyed my life, and who I forgave, and who I moved on, and for the better interest of Belize because he was in a position at that time to give scholarships and maybe to invest, would not deny attempting to bring the investment to Belize and bring the contributions to education.

