Shyne Eloquently Rips Sean “Diddy” Combs: “This Is Someone Who Destroyed My Life”

Shyne On Diddy: "This Is Someone Who Destroyed My Life"
Per Digital Music News:
One of the things that I would never wish on my worst enemy is to be incarcerated or to be sick, to be bedridden. So I take no joy in anyone’s challenges, whether with the criminal justice system or otherwise.
But I’d just like to clarify, you have to be truthful in the description of the relationship. This is someone who, in essence, testified against me when I was on trial, when I was an 18-year-old kid just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud and do what all of us want to do, be recognized for our talent and take over the world.
This is not someone who I vacationed with, this is someone who destroyed my life, and who I forgave, and who I moved on, and for the better interest of Belize because he was in a position at that time to give scholarships and maybe to invest, would not deny attempting to bring the investment to Belize and bring the contributions to education.
