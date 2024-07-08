SheaMoisture Kicked Off Essence Fest With A Dinner That Emphasized The Power Of Sisterhood

RELATED: Get The Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle With These Looks From Essence Fest 2024 Style And Fashion Were At The Forefront Of Essence Fest 2024 Couture For The Culture: 2024 Essence Festival Celebrity Looks We Loved Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The Camp Shea welcome dinner experience was overstimulating but in a good way. My senses were heightened; my mouth was overwhelmed with flavor, the music entertained my ears, my nose was intoxicated by the sweet smell of SheaMoisture products that filled the room, and my eyes were obsessed with the gorgeous women and their great taste in fashion. SheaMoisture’s Essence Fest welcome dinner was a fashion show From elaborate hairstyles to ensembles fit for royalty, SheaMoisture’s silent “dress to impress” memo was delivered, received and effortlessly executed. Attendees served top-tier looks on a sterling silver platter. Check out some of the most fashionable looks spied at Camp Shea’s welcome dinner. SheaMoisture gathered the crème de la crème of Black people for a special dinner to kick off the 30th anniversary of Essence Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana. Attendees put on their Sunday best despite the sweltering heat and super-thick humidity.Over Essence Fest weekend, SheaMoisture launched Camp Shea, a series of events created to highlight the sisterhood and togetherness created during the camping experience. Men and women from across the US convened at the swanky Hotel St. Vincent for an evening full of delectable dishes, tasty cocktails, great music, and vibes galore, constructing the formula for a good time. And a time was had. The welcome dinner commenced with a brief cocktail hour, where attendees mixed, mingled and danced together. If the folks weren’t line dancing to Tamia’s “Can’t Get Enough,” they were getting their life to Boosie’s “Wipe Me Down.”The menu featured mouth-watering cuisines that accurately captured the essence of New Orleans. Guests taunted their tastebuds with blackened catfish, short ribs, Creole chicken paillard, cast iron smothered potatoes and more. After dinner, attendees continue to get their life on the dance floor. Folks put their knees to work, twerking like their lives depended on it. This was a soul-filling level of sisterhood that made me feel proud to be a Black woman. As each woman’s bum bounced to the beat, it sent a silent bat signal out to the bounce queen herself, Big Freedia . The legendary New Orleans rapper took center stage with a rump-shaking performance that had everyone moving. See the highlights below.The Camp Shea welcome dinner experience was overstimulating but in a good way. My senses were heightened; my mouth was overwhelmed with flavor, the music entertained my ears, my nose was intoxicated by the sweet smell of SheaMoisture products that filled the room, and my eyes were obsessed with the gorgeous women and their great taste in fashion.From elaborate hairstyles to ensembles fit for royalty, SheaMoisture’s silent “dress to impress” memo was delivered, received and effortlessly executed. Attendees served top-tier looks on a sterling silver platter. Check out some of the most fashionable looks spied at Camp Shea’s welcome dinner.

1. A vibrant vision Source: Marsha B. Asha brought all the color to Camp Shea in a yellow, flowy dress that complimented her rich melanin.

2. A delicate rose Source: Marsha B Iesha mirrored a delicate rose in a powder pink, strapless tulle dress.

3. Bold and beautiful Source: Marsha B This Camp Shea attendee looked radiant in a grey top and matching floor-length pleated skirt, but her bold red lipstick and bold head took this ensemble to the next level.

4. Pretty in pink Source: Marsha B Bright colors belong on Black women. If you don’t believe it, check out this beauty in a hot pink dress that features a slit up the front.

5. Oranges and strawberries Source: Marsha B It’s in our blood to serve lewks, and we take the task seriously. These two beauties slayed their ensembles, looking like they belonged on somebody’s tropical island being fanned by half-naked men while feeding them fruit.

6. Metallics and Mohawks Source: Marsha B This Camp Shea attendee’s metallic balloon dress already made a statement, but she took the look a step further by styling her hair in a textured mohawk.

7. A star in stripes Source: Marsha B The ladies weren’t the only ones stylin’ and profilin’. Casey served FACE and lewks in a striped button-down shirt that had his chesticles on display.

8. Beaded beauty Source: Marsha B I couldn’t get enough of this Camp Shea attendee, who opted for a black sheer dress and a shoulder-length bob accessorized with beads.

9. Subtly sheer Source: Marsha B Cierra looked stunning in a subtly sheer orange dress that featured flowers on the front.