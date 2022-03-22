Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Her Label Boss Online

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is fed up with her record label and anyone that is still questioning if she got shot by Tory Lanez and decided to call people out on Twitter.

Megan Thee Stallion had time on Monday (Mar.21).

Following reports that the Houston rapper’s record label 1501 Certified Entertainment is countersuing her, claiming she owes them two more albums and money, Thee Stallion hopped on Twitter to call them out. The label’s legal action follows Thee Stallion taking 1501 Certified Entertainment to court, claiming she fulfilled her contractual obligations. 1501 Certified Entertainment in their suit said nah because they claimed her latest project, “Something For The Hotties,” is nothing more than a mere compilation album full of old songs.

The “Good News” rapper’s attorney reached out to TMZ stating:

“This is yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan’s album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible. We will ask the court to protect Megan from this type of abuse.”

Not too long after, Megan Thee Stallion hopped on Twitter to speak her mind, letting Carl Crawford, his label, and anyone else hating on her have it.

“First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?” she began her tweetstorm saying.

She would then go on to ask to be let go by the label, calling them “greedy ass men,” further adding, “My lawyers asked him for an expense report(money 1501 supposedly has spent on ME)… why this grown ass man put his jewelry and chains on there… lord free me from this joke ass label.”

She wasn’t done. She named Carl Crawford directly, calling him a “pill popper” and a “powder head” for good measure, claiming he was hiding behind J. Prince. “Carl, I don’t wanna be signed to yo pill popping ass! You talking abt I ain’t paid for a show, and you sound slow. Im the artist, I don’t pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO, AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY, YOU FUCKING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind JPRINCE,” she tweeted.

“Carl, you got a wholeeee contact with 300 and talking shit to me like I got yo fucking money! You are ATTACKING ME ..why? Bc you want to be FAMOUS, NOT RICH. Ask KEVIN LILES WHERE YO MONEY AT STUPID,” she continued.

Oh, and if you’re still skeptical about her getting shot, Thee Stallion had time for you too. One Twitter user felt her wrath when she tweeted the Hip-Hop star needs to show her bullet wounds (something she already did).

Thee Stallion said she is not deleting these tweets, responding to a Twitter user who accused of her “tweeting and deleting,” she called cap on that notion.

You can peep more tweets from her and reactions to Megan Thee Stallion and her situation with her label and Tory Lanez in the gallery below.

Photo: Jason Koerner / Getty

