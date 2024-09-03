Listen Live
Close
News

Devon Franklin Has a New Boo?! Meet Maria Castillo [Photos]

She Ain’t Good Good But He Still Good: Devon Franklin Soft Launches New Relationship?

Published on September 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Red Carpet Premiere for Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Films THE FORGE Movie in Theaters Beginning August 23, 2024

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Devon Franklin’s love life is making waves again—this time, he’s linked up with a celebrity trainer! Maria Castillo, fitness guru, who’s got a roster of high-profile clients including Angela Simmons.
Besides her fitness brand, Ms.Castillo is now the talk of the town with Franklin (allegedly) by her side. The two love birds were caught making a soft launch on Maria’s IG story, where she showed a side of his neck, the internet did some digging and linked them two together. Devon Franklin was spotted on a date with a mystery woman back in March. Fans have been waiting to see who the California native was going to cuff up next. With his ex-wife, Meagan Good bouncing back and finding love again with Jonathan Majors.
Check out photos of Devon Franklin’s alleged boo, Maria Castillo below!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1kLYyFAbGK/

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

39.

40.

She Ain’t Good Good But He Still Good: Devon Franklin Soft Launches New Relationship? was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close