‘Shazam’ Actor Zachary Levi Endorses Donald Trump, Xitter Preps Cancellation
Zachary Levi endorsed Donald Trump at an event supporting his presidential campaign, drawing sharp criticism from many people on social media. Last Saturday(September 28), Shazam star Zachary Levi threw his weight behind Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The actor was moderating a talk with former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard at an event supporting Trump held in Dearborn, Michigan. Before the interview began, he said: “We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again. And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump.” “In a perfect world, in whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby,” Levi continued. “But we don’t live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one. We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff, and we’re here to stop that.” Toward the end of the conversation with RFK Jr. and Gabbard who are part of the “Team Trump” campaign team, the 44-year-old actor admitted that his public endorsement of the former president could damage his career, but he was raised to “have a healthy distrust of the government” and that Trump represents what he wants to support. “Within my industry, as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town and this very well could constitute career suicide, so I’m glad I did it with you guys,” he said to the crowd. Levi, who gained fame in the Chuck television series and joined the DC Universe as Shazam with two films in 2019 and 2023. It is undetermined if he’ll return to the role with new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge. He’s been open about his political views, declaring that he was a “libertarian” in a post on X, formerly Twitter in 2020. He’s also garnered criticism for those views, particularly concerning the COVID-19 vaccines last year. The responses to Levi’s endorsement on social media ranged from disappointment to dismissal, with many likening him to another controversial actor, Gina Carano.Shazam star
