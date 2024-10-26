Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Shaquille O'Neal Called Out For Being Creepy With Angel Reese

Shaquille O’Neal Is Getting Dunked On For His Creepy Comments About Angel Reese’s ‘Wild’ N Out’ Appearance Outfit

Published on October 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shaquille O'Neal Called Out For Being Creepy With Angel Reese

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty / Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t shy about expressing his thirst or being creepy. But recent comments he made to his “little sister,” Angel Reese, have all of social media dunking on him. 
The big fella might want to hurry up and issue an apology. On a recent episode of Angel Reese’s podcast, Unapologetically Angel, things got weird between Shaq and his mentee, Angel Reese. O’Neal is no stranger to controversy regarding the WNBA. He once stupidly suggested lowering the rims so the players could dunk to add more intrigue and excitement to the game. Shaq took the dumb idea even further, suggesting that Reese should wear the “lil shorts” she wore during a Wild’ N Out appearance. “Imagine you in the same lil’ shorts you had on at the Wild’ N Out show dunking,” Shaq told Reese. “You know how many t-shirts you gonna sell, you trippin.” Reese, understandably uncomfortable, responded, “Oh my God.” “The same little shorts you had on at Wild’ N Out… I’m just saying,” Shaq continued with Reese, quickly trying to shut the exchange by saying, “Okay, alright, alright, alright.”
Fans didn’t find the exchange funny at all. In fact, everyone has accused the Hall-of-Famer of being outright creepy with Reese, whom he took under his wing because they are both LSU alumni. “Shaq a nasty nigga… you suppose to be her mentor/father figure, but your creep ass making these type comments… I lost all respect for him when he jumped in that Home Depot girl DM’s shooting his shot,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.  Another X user added, “Trust was violated here in the most deceptive way. He endeared himself to her as “big brother/uncle….protector” and then betrayed her. It’s deeper than the usual misogynistic projection. This is vile.” Welp. You can see more reactions to “big bro” Shaq’s creepy comments in the gallery below.

1. Word

https://x.com/MrsBundrige/status/1850173392650932493

2. Bruh

3. Exactly

https://x.com/JoyBella80/status/1850174188159484135

4. No lies detected here.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Shaquille O’Neal Is Getting Dunked On For His Creepy Comments About Angel Reese’s ‘Wild’ N Out’ Appearance Outfit was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Esports Call Of Duty World League

FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close