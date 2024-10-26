Shaquille O’Neal Is Getting Dunked On For His Creepy Comments About Angel Reese’s ‘Wild’ N Out’ Appearance Outfit

Shaquille O'Neal Called Out For Being Creepy With Angel Reese
Shaquille O’Neal isn’t shy about expressing his thirst or being creepy. But recent comments he made to his “little sister,” Angel Reese, have all of social media dunking on him. The big fella might want to hurry up and issue an apology. On a recent episode of Angel Reese’s podcast, Unapologetically Angel, things got weird between Shaq and his mentee, Angel Reese. O’Neal is no stranger to controversy regarding the WNBA. He once stupidly suggested lowering the rims so the players could dunk to add more intrigue and excitement to the game. Shaq took the dumb idea even further, suggesting that Reese should wear the “lil shorts” she wore during a Wild’ N Out appearance. “Imagine you in the same lil’ shorts you had on at the Wild’ N Out show dunking,” Shaq told Reese. “You know how many t-shirts you gonna sell, you trippin.” Reese, understandably uncomfortable, responded, “Oh my God.” “The same little shorts you had on at Wild’ N Out… I’m just saying,” Shaq continued with Reese, quickly trying to shut the exchange by saying, “Okay, alright, alright, alright.” Fans didn’t find the exchange funny at all. In fact, everyone has accused the Hall-of-Famer of being outright creepy with Reese, whom he took under his wing because they are both LSU alumni. “Shaq a nasty nigga… you suppose to be her mentor/father figure, but your creep ass making these type comments… I lost all respect for him when he jumped in that Home Depot girl DM’s shooting his shot,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another X user added, “Trust was violated here in the most deceptive way. He endeared himself to her as “big brother/uncle….protector” and then betrayed her. It’s deeper than the usual misogynistic projection. This is vile.” Welp. You can see more reactions to “big bro” Shaq’s creepy comments in the gallery below.
