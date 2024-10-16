Shannon Sharpe Rips Jerry Jones After He Crashes Out By Threatening To Fire Radio Hosts
NFL as the Dallas Cowboys playoff hopes flaming out pretty early. The team hasn’t made the conference playoffs in 29 years, and in the Dak Prescott era alone, he’s 2-5 in the postseason. Owner Jerry Jones has been at the helm of the franchise for decades. He’s known for his very hands-on approach to the business and roster, so technically, any faults can be directly traced back to him. So on Sunday, when the Cowboys got spanked by the Detroit Lions 47-9—on Jones’ 82nd birthday, no less—he appeared on Shan & RJ on Audacy’s 105.3 The Fan radio show, where he was lightly grilled about not making enough offseason moves to put some better pieces around Prescott. Despite promising to “go all in” regarding bolstering the roster, he didn’t even extend Prescott and CeeDee Lamb’s contracts until the last moment. So, the criticism immediately set him off. “This is not your job. Your job isn’t to let me go over all the reasons that I did something, and I’m sorry that I did it. That’s not your job. I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions. I’m not kidding,” Jones told the hosts. “You’re not going to figure out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this [NFL] meeting I’m going to today with 32 teams here, you’re geniuses.” Jones is obviously upset that his team is 3-3 on the season, but threatening the radio hosts’ jobs led to a fiery response from Shannon Sharpe on First Take. “He put a man in fear for his job. I hate, I detest, I despise someone that will prey on the weak. And because Jerry Jones is in an advantageous situation, because he has the power in this situation, he would actually say that publicly,” Sharpe said. “That tells me a lot about a man. That tells me a lot about a man that has power and would abuse that power to tell that man, ‘I will get somebody in here to ask me favorable questions.’ That is absolutely that guy’s job… What do you think his job was?” Sharpe continues that Jones’ way of running the franchise leads to him taking credit when the team is flourishing, but when the team’s performance is going downhill, he dodges all the criticism. “If the Cowboys don’t win another playoff game or another game, as long as Jerry Jones is the owner, I’ll be the happiest man in the world,” Sharpe continues. “For that man to put that man in fear for his job… and for Jerry to say this publicly… I’m out.” See how social media is reacting to the Cowboys’ difficulties below.Few things are as certain in the
