Scarface Gets Love From Hip-Hop Community After Hospital Scare
Scarface Gets Major Love From Hip-Hop Community After Sharing Hospital Photo
Scarface is one of the most beloved rappers of his generation and continues to innovate as a musician and songwriter for three decades and counting. The Texas legend shared a photo of him getting treatment in a hospital bed, prompting his Hip-Hop peers and fans alike to flood him with positive thoughts. Scarface, real name Brad Jordan, took to Instagram and posted a photo on Saturday (August 24) of him being treated by a hospital staff but didn’t share what his diagnosis was. “Ouch… [three prayer hand emojis]Grateful,” was the caption for the photo. Several of Scarface’s contemporaries offered words of encouragement under the post, including Travis Scott, Deon Cole, Jadakiss, Warren G, Chance The Rapper, Young Buck, Ja Rule, and many more. Some might recall that the Geto Boys star was struck with COVID-19 which led to organ failure in 2020. The following year, his son donated one of his kidneys in what was a successful transplant. Scarface has remained active lately as a touring act and appearing on tracks with the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Slim Thug, and E-40. He’s also been showing off his expert skills as a musician and has captured a new set of fans after his stellar Tiny Desk set for NPR which also sparked a nationwide tour. On X, we’ve captured a handful of replies saluting the Deep Rooted artist. Keep scrolling to see them. Get well soon, Brother Mob. — Photo: Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Scarface Gets Major Love From Hip-Hop Community After Sharing Hospital Photo was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from 97.9 The Box