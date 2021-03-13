SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

With the high-profile nature of Breonna Taylor‘s killing on March 13, 2020, she has all but come to symbolize police violence against Black women. But the truth is that the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in a hail of police bullets blindly fired into her home during the botched execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant is far from the only Black woman who has been victims of cops in instances of preventable violence.

And even though police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed.

That initially was the case for Taylor, worse home was incorrectly targeted for drugs in search of a man the Louisville Metro Police Department already had in custody. When her boyfriend suspected the unannounced cops were burglars, he legally fired his gun at the door. Police returned fire and shot them both, Taylor fatally.

As it turned out, the police targeted the wrong address and there were no drugs at the home. Still, the police charged Taylor’s boyfriend with attempted murder. None of the officers involved was required to wear body cameras.

The last time something as reckless as this happened involving police killing a Black woman came back in October 2019 when an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. An officer responded to her home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Instead, he shot his gun through her bedroom window and killed her while she and her 8-year-old nephew were playing video games. Bodycam footage showed Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving.

May your ancestors embrace you and lift you up, Dear Sister. Please help guide our rage and our tears towards justice for you – and justice for all. #AtatianaJefferson https://t.co/egDVv4YBTr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2019

Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, but she’s inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that’s inside. She’s not a threat. She’s a college graduate.” Carr also added, “You want to see justice, but justice don’t bring my sister back.”

That followed last year’s shooting death of Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old unarmed grandmother who was battling a mental illness manic episode when an officer tried to arrest suburban Houston her for outstanding warrants that later were shown to have not even existed.

That is, not to mention Sandra Bland and so many others.

It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings.

#SayHerName makes sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different.

From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller to now, Breonna Taylor, below is a list of a growing number of Black women who have been killed by the police over the years.

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police was originally published on newsone.com