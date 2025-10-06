Listen Live
Celebrity

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

Published on October 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

ryan-destiny-keith-powers-love-story-gallery

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Love is officially in the air for Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers! The stunning couple announced their engagement on Oct. 5, melting hearts across social media with a series of intimate, editorial-worthy photos that captured their undeniable chemistry and that breathtaking diamond ring. Let’s take a look back at their beautiful love story through a gallery of mesmerizing photos of the stunning couple.

RELATED: Ryan Destiny Looks Like Money At The Fall 2025 Ralph Lauren Show

Keitha and Ryan’s joint Instagram post felt like a celebration of Black love at its finest. Lounging on a couch, sharing takeout, laughing between takes, and gazing deeply into each other’s eyes, the two looked like a real-life romantic movie.

“Engaged to the love of my life,” Powers captioned the post, instantly setting the Internet ablaze.

Celebrity friends couldn’t help but share their excitement. Chloe Bailey commented, “I love you guys sm.” While Lori Harvey added, “Omg omg omg!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!” Naomi Campbell, La La Anthony, and Justine Skye also flooded the couple’s comments with love and celebration.

Ryan and Keith’s story has always embodied grace, growth, and genuine connection. The pair first met at a Teen Vogue party back in 2015, but they didn’t start dating until 2018. After four beautiful years together, they briefly split in 2022, which left fans heartbroken. But, as destiny would have it (pun intended), love brought them back together in 2024.

When Ryan Destiny spoke to People at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards earlier this year, she shared, “I just love him so much and I just appreciate him every step of the way. He’s such a cheerleader for me, as I am for him. It just means everything. We’re just best friends—you know, we’re more than best friends.”

Keith Powers echoed the sentiment in his own People interview during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, saying, “We could fight. We might not talk to each other for a minute. But we love each other. We come back. For me and Ryan … this is family.”

From red carpet appearances to their glowing creative energy, Destiny and Powers continue to show what love looks like when it’s rooted in friendship, mutual respect, and deep admiration. Congratulations to the beautiful couple on their next chapter!

Check out a gallery of the stunning couple below:

RELATED: See Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers’ New Engagement Photos—They’re Everything

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Black Love

Source:Instagram

2. Love Them

Source:Instagram

3. Hotties

Source:Instagram

4. All Smiles

Source:Instagram

5. The Couple At Cannes

Source:Instagram

6. Officially Engaged

Source:Instagram

7. Bliss

Source:Instagram

8. Fine In Their Calvins

Source:Instagram

9. Adorable

Source:Instagram

10. Congrats Again To The Beautiful Couple

Source:Instagram
More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left 'The Joe Budden Podcast'

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Nike Hit By Supply Chain Shortages Struggles To Keep Up With Demand Ahead Of Holiday Season

CoolKicks LA Raided By Authorities In Los Angeles

Hip-Hop Wired
Damon Dash

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z "Doesn't Look Out For Nobody"

Hip-Hop Wired
More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Recording Studio
18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Austin Post Runway Show
Entertainment

Post Malone Hits the Runway: Redefines Western Chic in Paris

2016 Lollapalooza - Day 1
Good Morning H-Town

Xania Monet: The AI R&B Artist Shaking Up the Industry

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Home
Contests

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

10 Items
Sports

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close