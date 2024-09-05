Rudy Gobert Responds To Shaq Calling Him "Worst of All-Time"
Rudy Gobert Claps Back At Shaq Calling Him The Worst of All Time, Social Media Reacts
Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert is officially tired of Shaq watching his pockets. Gobert had time for the Hall-of-Famer after O’Neal was brutally honest, bringing up Gobert’s name when asked who he thinks is the worst player in the NBA. In a recent episode of Complex’s Goat Talk podcast featuring Shaq and his son Myles B. O’Neal, the big man didn’t hold back when sharing who he thought was the “WOAT” (worst player of all time) in the NBA. He wasted no time saying Rudy Gobert. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year wasn’t the only player to feel Shaq’s wrath. Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons also caught a stray. “Ben Simmons is another bum, because you know why? I’m going to tell you why. If you sign a contract for 250, show me 250,” O’Neal said. “There’s a reason why I walk funny and why I can’t turn my neck because I played for my 120, so you got guys like him that [expletive] the system over there making all this money and they can’t [expletive] play, so I don’t respect guys like that.” Damn. Further explaining why he felt the way he did, Shaq said, “You know every time I make these comments people think I’m hating, but these are facts,” O’Neal shared. “You got teachers, you got firefighters, you got doctors who have real jobs and don’t get paid sh*t.” Gobert caught wind of Shaq’s comments and called out the NBA champion for watching his pockets. “It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments. I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant,” Gobert wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Tell him how you feel Rudy.
Is Shaq A World-Class Hater?Social media is also chiming in, with some people calling Shaq a world-class hater for his constant disrespect of Gobert. “These are not facts; this is hate. The current market dictates that players make $250 million; when Shaq played, the market dictated $120 million. What he sounds like here is old and bitter,” one user on X wrote. Others are enjoying the shenanigans going on between the pro hoopers. We fully expect Shaq to respond to Rudy Gobert; until that happens, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Interesting
2. True
3. Damn nobody likes Ben Simmons
4.
5. Not really
6. Well damn
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Rudy Gobert Claps Back At Shaq Calling Him The Worst of All Time, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from 97.9 The Box