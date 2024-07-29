Robert Downey Jr. To Return To The MCU As Dr. Doom
Jonathan Majors’ Kang The Conqueror storyline is no more and Dr. Doom will be taking the helm is the big bad villain going forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This past weekend social media was buzzing not only with it’s praise of Deadpool & Wolverine (the film was superb) but with shock as it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU, but instead of reviving his iconic Iron Man character, RDJ will be taking on the mantle of Victor Von Doom a.k.a Dr. Doom. The big surprise came during Marvel’s panel at San Diego’s Comic Con event and it blew the roof off the place after Robert Downey took off a cheap Dr. Doom mask to reveal he had been tapped to take on the long rumored replacement for Majors’ Kang The Conqueror. The big reveal left many fans speculating as to how RDJ’s Dr. Doom will play out in the MCU. While many think he’ll be a variation of Tony Stark’s Iron Man in a different Marvel universe, it was stated that he will be Victor Von Doom and not Tony Stark. While some worry this casting choice might hurt the legacy that RDJ left behind with his iteration of Iron Man, we have to note that the Russo Brothers will be taking the helm of the next to Avengers films (Avengers: Doomsday & Avengers: Secret Wars) and if you’ve been following the films they’ve directed for Marvel Studios you know they’re basically 4 – 4 with their record. Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame are all arguably in Marvel’s Top 5 films list. So we’re sure they know what they’re doing. Taking to IG himself, Robert Downey Jr. is ready to take on the role posting a pic of his next face mask and writing “New mask, same task.” Looks like it’s on RDJ to once again save the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU wasn’t the only news that Marvel broke during their SDCC panel over the weekend. They also revealed that the Fantastic Four film will be named First Steps and will take place in an alternate Marvel universe where they’ll face off with Galactus and the female version of the Silver Surfer, and the Thunderbolts film is officially in the works and will hit theaters in 2025. Check out some more reveals after the jump and let us know how you’re feeling about the MCU going forward in the comments section below.Well, it’s official.
Robert Downey Jr. To Return To The MCU As Dr. Doom was originally published on hiphopwired.com
