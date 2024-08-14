Rising Heat: Old School VS New School DJ Battle (RECAP GALLERY)

#HotRunsIndy #RisingHeat #IndianaStateFair The Hot 100.9 Rising Heat Old School vs. New School DJ Battle brought the heat to the Indiana State Fair Backyard stage on Sunday, August 11th. This electrifying event showcased the best of both worlds, blending classic old-school vibes with fresh new-school energy. The crowd was treated to thrilling performances by Love Jones Monroe, hailing from Texas, and Indy’s very own Dead Silence, who both set the stage on fire. The main event featured a lineup of top DJs battling it out in a head-to-head showdown. Representing the old school were DJ King (@djking317), DJ Kenny Kixx (@djkennykixx), and DJ Sounds by Todd (@djsoundsbytodd). The new school was represented by Coach Redd (@coachredd), DJ Duck (@djduckent), and DJ Strick (@djstrick_). The energy was palpable as each DJ brought their unique style and sound, making it a night to remember.Who took the crown? The heat was undeniable, but the winner is up to you! Check out the full battle by scrolling down and let us know who you’re rooting for!#HotRunsIndy #RisingHeat #IndianaStateFair

