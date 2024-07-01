Listen Live
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

Keep scrolling to check out the video and see viral reactions to the melee.

Rick Ross had a set at the Ignite Music Festival over the weekend, and hindsight may suggest he should’ve closed out with a different song.

A group of Drake fans attacked Ross and his crew after Ricky played Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us to close out the show.

In the video, you can see Ross standing in front of a group of fans, where a verbal altercation is taking place.

Via TMZ:

We’re told the group of about 15 dudes approached Rick and formed a human wall so he and his crew couldn’t move around them.

TMZ obtained video showing the verbal confrontation between the two parties with Rick having a tense exchange with one of the men. It soon escalated into violence.

Internet sleuths have determined (allegedly) that one of the primary Rick Ross attackers was a rapper named Icarus.

At this time no arrests have been made. This is a developing story.

*Radio-One doesn’t condone violence. Some of the following videos show a fight and may be hard to watch for some viewers.*

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

2. Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

3. Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

4. Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

5. Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

6. Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

7. Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

8. Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

9. Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

10. Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

More From TheBoxHouston
Trending
28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards 55 items
News

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Ringling Bros
Contests

Win A Family 4-Pack To Ringling Bros. and Barnum + Bailey at NRG Stadium July 19 -21

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Pastor Keion
News

Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson Talk Viral ShadeRoom Clip, Life in the Public Eye + More

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close