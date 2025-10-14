Listen Live
Richmond Singer D’Angelo Dies At 51, The Culture Shares Thoughts

October 14, 2025

2012 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival - Day 3

D’Angelo, one of the most celebrated vocalists of his era, has reportedly died. With the news still developing and outlets still adding details, we’ve looked online to examine how the culture at large is taking the news.

D’Angelo was born Michael Eugene Archer on February 11, 1974, in South Richmond, Va. A child prodigy as a singer, D’Angelo was a former rapper who eventually joined a local band performing cover songs and original tracks ahead of appearing on the famed “Amateur Night” stage at the Apollo in New York.

In 1995, the world got to know the vocal talents of D’Angelo on the back of his debut album, Brown Sugar, and its lead single, with 2000’s Voodoo transforming Archer into a sex symbol with the sultry “How Does It Feel?” video. Archer’s last project was 2014’s Black Messiah, although he remained active into last year, appearing on 2024’s “I Want You Forever” from The Book of Clarence soundtrack.

From what is being reported, D’Angelo passed away from a bout with pancreatic cancer. Archer is survived by his children, Michael, Imani, and Morroco. He was 51.

As fans continue to process the news, the reactions online to the loss of the singer are pouring in. We’ve got those listed below.

