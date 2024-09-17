Rich Homie Quan’s Funeral at World Changers Church [Photos]

On Tuesday, September 17th, 2024 beginning at 7:00 am The City of Atlanta will pay tribute to the legend Rich Homie Quan.

World Changers Church International will host a public viewing to honor the ATL legend the right way. Marking this as a “celebration of life.” The celebration of life will offer friends, family, and fans a chance to pay their respects and reflect on the Quan’s impact on music and culture of not only Atlanta but music, period.

The ‘Some Type of Way’ rapper was always known for his unique style and influential tracks that were a soundtrack to our childhoods. Rich Homie Quan’s passing has left a significant void in hip-hop. The public viewing will provide a space for celebration of his amazing career and long-lasting legacy.

WATCH: Livestream of Rich Homie Quans Funeral

Long Live RHQ