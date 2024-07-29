Rest in Power: ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Actress Erica Ash Passes Away At 46

‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Actress Erica Ash Passes Away At 46
According to Deadline, Erica Ash passed away from cancer but there were no further details. “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life,” her family said in a statement. “Her memory will live eternally in our hearts,” they reported.Celebrities like Niecy Nash have begun to take to social media to express their condolences for the beautiful actress, whose untimely death is heartbreaking. Comedienne Loni Love also took to social media to confirm her friends’ passing and share a sweet message about the beloved personality. “I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ashe’s passing…. Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans ” We are saddened by this heartbreaking death and our prayers are with her friends, family, and fans. Keep scrolling for photos of Erica Ash through the years.
1. Erica Ash
Erica Ash wore this sophisticated black and white look to the Los Angeles Premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Suffragette’ at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, October 20, 2015, in Los Angeles, CA.
2. Erica Ash
Erica Ash sparkled on the red carpet at the American Black Film Festival Honors (2020) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
3. Erica Ash
Erica Ash wore this radiant red gown to attend the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s 48th annual Gracie Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 23, 2023.
4. Erica Ash
Erica Ash was a vision in green at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
5. Erica Ash
Erica Ash awore this multicolor print dress to The Salvation Army Southern Annual Gala to Combat Homelessness Honoring Sarah Michelle Gellar on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
