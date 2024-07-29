Listen Live
‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Actress Erica Ash Passes Away At 46

Rest in Power: ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Actress Erica Ash Passes Away At 46

Published on July 29, 2024

Source: Variety / Getty

Survivor’s Remorse actress Erica Ash passed away, Roland Martin confirmed on X, July 29. She was 46.  Ash died after a long battle with cancer, the late star’s mother told TMZ. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024). After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.”
BET was the first to report on Ash’s passing, earlier in the day, but fans grew skeptical when they took down their post. However, TheJasmineBrand and TheNeighborhoodTalk then picked up the story, which was later confirmed to be true. BET has since reposted the Instagram post with the caption, “Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash, who has passed away at the age of 46,” the network wrote. “Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama In Contempt and reality spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood. We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen.” Roland Martin tweeted, It saddens me to confirm that our beloved sister @TheEricaAsh is now an ancestor. She was 46. Erica was an amazing talented, funny, and serious actress. I adored her. She was serious about politics and would have been one of @KamalaHarris biggest supporters. Pray for her family.”

Erica Ash Passed Away

According to Deadline, Erica Ash passed away from cancer but there were no further details. “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life,” her family said in a statement. “Her memory will live eternally in our hearts,” they reported.

Celebrities like Niecy Nash have begun to take to social media to express their condolences for the beautiful actress, whose untimely death is heartbreaking.
Comedienne Loni Love also took to social media to confirm her friends’ passing and share a sweet message about the beloved personality. “I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ashe’s passing…. Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans 🙏🏾🙏🏾
We are saddened by this heartbreaking death and our prayers are with her friends, family, and fans. Keep scrolling for photos of Erica Ash through the years.

1. Erica Ash

Erica Ash
Source: Getty

Erica Ash wore this sophisticated black and white look to the Los Angeles Premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Suffragette’ at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, October 20, 2015, in Los Angeles, CA. 

2. Erica Ash

Erica Ash
Source: Getty

Erica Ash sparkled on the red carpet at the American Black Film Festival Honors (2020) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

3. Erica Ash

Erica Ash
Source: Getty

Erica Ash wore this radiant red gown to attend the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s 48th annual Gracie Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 23, 2023.

4. Erica Ash

Erica Ash
Source: Getty

Erica Ash was a vision in green at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

5. Erica Ash

Erica Ash
Source: Getty

Erica Ash awore this multicolor print dress to The Salvation Army Southern Annual Gala to Combat Homelessness Honoring Sarah Michelle Gellar on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

