REPPIN’ TIME: The 10 NFL Teams With The Proudest Fans

Sports

Which NFL Teams Have The Proudest Fans?

Published on November 12, 2024

Texans Draft Day 2023

Source: General / Briana Huff

The 2024-25 NFL season is heating up, and millions of fans are in front of the TV or the stadiums to root for their favorite teams. With approximately $3 billion spent annually on merchandise, the most diehard sports fans have no problem showing who they support.
But…which teams’ fans are the proudest? Sportsbook/Casino website Betway sought to answer this through a complete color analysis by examining photos of NFL fans at games. Using a specialized color tool, they were able to figure out the percentage of supporters wearing their team colors during the games. Thus, the findings determined which teams have the proudest fan bases!

Keep scrolling to find out whose fans reign supreme!

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders
Source: Getty

Average percentage of fans wearing merch to games – 34.77%

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs
Source: Getty

Merch average: 25.50%

3. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
Source: Getty

Merch average: 24.45%

4. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans
Source: Getty

Merch average: 23.20%

5. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders
Source: Getty

Merch average: 22.37%

6. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins
Source: Getty

Merch average: 20.50%

7. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers
Source: Getty

Merch average: 20.33%

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers
Source: Getty

Merch average: 19.84%

9. Houston Texans

Houston Texans
Source: Getty

Merch average: 18.62%

10. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos
Source: Getty

Merch average: 18.48%

