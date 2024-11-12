REPPIN’ TIME: The 10 NFL Teams With The Proudest Fans

Which NFL Teams Have The Proudest Fans?
Betway sought to answer this through a complete color analysis by examining photos of NFL fans at games. Using a specialized color tool, they were able to figure out the percentage of supporters wearing their team colors during the games. Thus, the findings determined which teams have the proudest fan bases!The 2024-25 NFL season is heating up, and millions of fans are in front of the TV or the stadiums to root for their favorite teams. With approximately $3 billion spent annually on merchandise, the most diehard sports fans have no problem showing who they support. But…which teams’ fans are the proudest? Sportsbook/Casino website
1. Las Vegas Raiders
Average percentage of fans wearing merch to games – 34.77%
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Merch average: 25.50%
3. Atlanta Falcons
Merch average: 24.45%
4. Tennessee Titans
Merch average: 23.20%
5. Washington Commanders
Merch average: 22.37%
6. Miami Dolphins
Merch average: 20.50%
7. San Francisco 49ers
Merch average: 20.33%
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
Merch average: 19.84%
9. Houston Texans
Merch average: 18.62%
10. Denver Broncos
Merch average: 18.48%
